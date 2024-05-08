xQc called “weird” for defending Drake’s relationship with Millie Bobbie Brown

xQc has been slammed by some of his viewers after defending Drake’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown and claiming that those who take issue with their friendship are “disgusting.”

During his most recent Twitch stream, xQc weighed in on the recent drama surrounding Drake and Kendrick Lamar. In particular, the accusations thrown Drake’s way following Kendrick Lamar’s diss track implicating that Drake is a “pedophile.”

Due to Drake’s public friendship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, comments that the nature of their friendship was inappropriate have been prevalent for years.

When their friendship was at its height, Brown was only 14-years-old, a fact many online took issue with at the time and are now revisiting as the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar unfolds.

xQc decided to first watch old footage of Brown talking about her relationship with Drake before throwing in his own opinion on the matter. However, xQc’s take was not received well by his chat or by the many thousands who saw it spread across social media shortly after.

“You know what chat? Here is a crazy take,” xQc began.

“It’s more concerning that you guys find this concerning. It is actually concerning that you think it’s concerning. If there’s not weird sh*t or weird hints or a problem, it’s usually because there isn’t.”

After his chat began blowing up with comments from viewers scrutinizing his take, xQc chose to double down.

“You making a scenario in your head or making this weird thing where there’s a problem or something is happening makes you sound and look like some f**king weirdo. Disgusting. You’re just odd…Drake holds himself to a higher standard, he needs time to make a video on it.”

“WHY IS A GROWN MAN TEXTING A 14 YEAR OLD?” wrote one member of xQc’s chat in all caps. Another added, “sh*t is weird, if you defend it you’re weird.”

While Drake recently brought the relationship back into focus, Brown previously chimed in during an interview with Cosmopolitan, “Why you gotta make a lovely friendship your headline? You guys are weird… for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.”