Pokimane’s Myna cookies review: Are the cookies worth the price, and the drama?

Twitch star Pokimane released her very own cookie brand, ‘Myna Snacks,’ this November — but are they worth the price, and the controversy that came with it?

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the internet’s most recognizable streamers. In fact, she’s the most-followed woman on Twitch, despite stepping away from the platform to focus on other avenues back in 2022.

In November 2023, Pokimane released her very first product, a snack line named ‘Myna Snacks.’ The first (and so far, only) product in this line is ‘Midnight Mini Cookies’ — bite-sized dark chocolate cookies infused with Vitamin D and filled with white chocolate chips.

Pokimane’s goal for these treats, she says, is to “create a brand that provides the healthy and yummy snacks that we deserve” — but not everyone was immediately on board with her latest venture, based on first impressions.

So, are these cookies actually any good?

Pokimane’s Myna Snacks controversy explained

Almost instantly after revealing her new product, Myna Snacks came under scrutiny from netizens, one of whom highlighted in a viral Twitter/X thread that the cookies were strikingly similar to another cookie brand that had been available at Costco earlier this year.

That’s not all; others balked at the price of Pokimane’s Myna cookies, which are sold in batches of four, eight, and 12 bags at $7 per bag. Given the similarities to another (far cheaper) cookie brand and its total cost, netizens rallied against Pokimane’s Myna Snacks — leading to a string of negative feedback for the streamer.

In a statement to Dexerto, Myna Snacks said their Midnight Mini Cookies “product formulation is unique to Myna and exclusive to us.” Pokimane later made a similar statement in a post on Twitter/X, while also confirming that she’d partnered with Creation Foods, the brand behind the viral Costco cookies, and tweaked their original formula to suit her goals.

As for the price, Pokimane said, “making a healthy and quality snack with real, gluten-free ingredients and added vitamins is not a cheap practice” — something she’d take back in a stream shortly thereafter.

During a broadcast on November 18, Pokimane lashed out at a viewer criticizing the price of Myna Snacks, suggesting if they were a “broke boy” they should just say so. Although she later apologized for the comment, the ordeal left a sour taste in many viewers’ mouths.

We decided to buy Pokimane’s Myna Snacks to try them out for ourselves and see if they’re tasty enough to warrant the price she’s asking for — as well as the drama that’s spawned as a result of it.

Pokimane’s Myna Snacks Midnight Mini Cookies Review

First thing first: these cookies aren’t cheap. A quick peek at the Myna Snacks website shows that you can only nab Poki’s cookies in batches of multiple bags. At $7 per bag, this adds up pretty quickly. There’s also an option to join the Myna Snack Club for $25.20, which delivers a four-pack of Myna Snacks to your door every month.

Taking the smallest batch into consideration, including standard shipping, fans will end up paying a total of $32.99 for just four bags of mini chocolate chip cookies. This was the option I went for.

A quick breakdown of some details on the Myna Snacks Midnight Mini Cookies is as follows:

~ 28 cookies per bag

Gluten Free

Plant based

All natural ingredients

8 grams of sugar per serving

140 calories

25 grams of carbs

In terms of taste, there’s nothing especially unique about Myna’s Midnight Mini Cookies… but I can’t deny that they’re good. In fact, I found myself going through an entire bag without realizing it. Although they taste a bit airy at first, you’ll find yourself reaching for another, and then another… Next thing you know, the entire bag is gone.

Dexerto Pokimane’s cookies came under scrutiny for their price point of $7 a bag, with a minimum of four bags in any sale.

That being said, these cookies are fairly messy. After opening up a package, cookie dust got all over my kitchen table, and little crumbs found their way onto the floor while I snacked — which might spell bad news for gamers who don’t want a mess all over their keyboards.

Did I feel “good” after eating an entire bag, as Pokimane said in her announcement post and YouTube video? I would say so. Poki’s cookies are infused with Vitamin D and gluten-free, on top of boasting all-natural ingredients. They also include almost half as much sugar as leading brands of cookies per serving (8 grams of sugar vs 14 grams). They’re a yummy treat without the guilt of downing a couple of oreos, which, by comparison, have far more sugar per serving.

Dexerto Pokimane’s Myna Snacks promise a healthier alternative to other leading cookie brands.

However, priced at $7 per bag, with about 28 cookies in each bag, I can’t say that Pokimane’s Myna Snacks Midnight Mini Cookies are worth the cost. Are they tasty? Absolutely. Are they healthier compared to other leading cookie brands? Yes. Are they worth it at $7 a bag? Probably not.

That said, mileage may vary for those who have dietary restrictions. Finding good gluten-free options can be a pain, especially when it comes to baked goods like cookies. If you’re looking to satisfy a craving while sticking to your diet, these cookies may have more value to you than the average consumer.

Of course, Poki isn’t the only influencer to have expensive products out there, and she’s certainly not the only creator to have experienced backlash as a result of her product (Prime Energy, anyone?) — but bearing the price in mind, it might be better to grab a granola bar instead.