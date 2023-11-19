Pokimane calls out “broke” viewers who criticized price of her cookies
Pokimane is one of Twitch’s top streamers.
Twitch star Pokimane has called out her “broke” fans who have criticized the price of her controversial Myna cookies.
On November 13, streaming sensation Pokimane unveiled her new company Myna, releasing healthy chocolate ‘Midnight Mini Cookies’ infused with Vitamin D. Almost immediately after the announcement, controversy began as fans spotted a near-identical product at Costco and at a way cheaper price.
A spokesperson from Myna stated that the product formulation is unique and exclusive to the company. Pokimane herself also shut down claims that her cookies were a “rebranded product.”
However, fans then began criticizing the price of the product which is priced at $7 per bag, which can only be purchased in a a 4-pack, 8-pack, and 12-pack.
Pokimane mocks “broke” fans over Myna cookie price
The Twitch star has now hit back, where in a recent November 18 live stream she called out her “broke” fans who have criticized the price of her cookies.
“When people are like ‘oh my god $28 for cookies’. It’s four bags, that’s $7 per bag. I know, I know math is hard when you’re an idiot. But, if you’re a broke boy just say so.”
Replying to the clip on Twitter/X, hundreds of users called out the Twitch star, slamming her as being “insensitive” and “out of touch.”
“She might have responded in one of the worst ways possible,” said one. “She is being so insensitive,” wrote another.
“I like Poki but this is so out of touch and privileged,” a third replied.
Over the last few years, we’ve seen several influencer products become a massive hit, with the likes of Logan Paul and KSI with PRIME and MrBeast with Feastables.