Pokimane launches ‘Myna Snacks’ snack company and reveals first product

Twitch star has just launched her own healthy snack company called Myna Snacks and revealed a line of cookies for fans to buy.

Over the last few years, quite a few influencers have begun exploring other ways to make money — including launching their own snack or drink brand.

Logan Paul & KSI launched Prime in 2022, while MrBeast started Beast Burger and Feastables, bringing in a new line of income for the top YouTuber.

Just days after teasing her product launch, Pokimane’s snack company Myna Snacks has been introduced to the world.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane launches Myna Snacks for fans to enjoy

On November 13, 2023, Pokimane’s website which allowed users to sign up for early access began redirecting users to the official company website.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane said in a quote on the site: “Most snacks were filled with things I couldn’t feel good about. So we created Myna.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Besides “Snack Happy” donning the top of the website, you can also see Pokimane holding several bags of their Midnight Mini Cookies — the first product made by Myna Snacks.

Article continues after ad

The website states that the Midnight Mini’s are made with deep chocolate, velvety white chips and sea salt.

Available for purchase now, Myna Snack’s Midnight Cookies are available in 4, 8, and 12 pack boxes for $28, $56, and $84 each respectively — making them about $7 per bag.

You can also sign up for the Myna Snack Club, and save 10% off each purchase. According to their FAQ page, members of the Snack Club will be able to get early access to future products, whether it’s new snacks or merchandise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out Pokimane’s product on the Myna Snacks website, or keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.