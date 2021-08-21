WWE responds to CM Punk’s AEW debut with Logan Paul return

WWE responded to former superstar CM Punk’s debut on AEW by making a special announcement of their own — Logan Paul will return to Monday Night Raw for the third time in 2021.

Logan Paul burst onto the fighting scene in 2019 after taking on Olajide Olayinka Williams ‘KSI’ Olatunji in a sanctioned boxing match.

He kicked it up a notch in 2021 after going the distance against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

But that’s not all he’s been up to. He made his professional wrestling debut for WWE after appearing alongside Sami Zayn on Friday Night Smackdown. He was also floored with a Stone Cold Stunner from Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 a week later.

Advertisement

And now that CM Punk debuted on AEW after a shock switch to the rival company, WWE responded by getting Logan to come back for the third time. He’ll appear alongside The Miz and John Morrison on Monday Night Raw.

It’s hard to imagine that he’ll get a pop from the crowd that rivals what we saw during CM Punk’s AEW debut.

After all, the near-capacity crowd blew the roof of the stadium as the iconic superstar walked out to his trademark song.

In fact, the loudest pop he got last time was when Kevin Owens dropped him. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be a useful asset. Some would say he’d even make the perfect heel given the mixed opinions people have about him.

Advertisement

WWE fans expressed their disappointment with the move on social media, claiming they were desperate to book a celebrity on short notice.

However, there’s no denying that Logan is a huge draw, given his popularity on the internet, especially among younger fans. So, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out once the show goes live on Monday, August 23.