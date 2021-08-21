Logan Paul reveals he’s starting his own Crypto project, CryptoZoo

Logan Paul revealed he’s starting his own cryptocurrency project, CryptoZoo, which is described as an autonomous ecosystem where owners breed, collect, and trade hybrid animals via NFTs.

Logan Paul is no stranger to the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Not only did he allegedly help create the Dink Doink token, but he also has invested quite a bit into CryptoPunk and received an insane $700,000 offer for one of them.

But now, he’s taken his interest and passion to the next level by announcing that he’s working on his own project, CryptoZoo.

He teased it during an episode of the Impaulsive podcast and explained what motivated him to do it.

“For the last six months, I’ve been working on my own NFT project that I believe is going to change the game,” he said.

“I think there needs to be a fresh take, and this project that I have is that fresh take.”

He believes most NFTs available now are “all just the same thing rewrapped into different skins.” So, that motivated him to try and shake things up by launching his own model that he insists will be different from the rest.

“As a person who understands the NFT space enough to know what works, what people want, and what they’re looking for, I think my game is going to make some waves, so stay on the lookout.”

As far as teasers go, he told fans to visit cryptozoo.co and explained that the new project would go live on September 1.

“That’s all I’m going to say about it now cause we’re finishing up the development. But I am so excited about this project.”

As of August 20, CryptoZoo claims it already has 5,000 unique holders, which is impressive considering it hasn’t officially launched yet.

So, it seems like the project is off to a flying start, and Logan is optimistic it will become the next big thing in the cryptocurrency space.