Logan Paul to make WWE debut at Friday Night SmackDown - Dexerto

It looks like YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul will be kicking off his wrestling career next week, as he’ll be making an appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 37’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Sami Zayn, who is a former Intercontinental World Champion, announced during the latest episode of ‘The KO Show’ that Logan Paul would be joining him next Friday as his ‘special celebrity guest’.

The episode also involved a heated confrontation between Zayn and former friend Kevin Owens, with the two agreeing to settle their differences in the ring during Wrestlemania 37.

NEXT WEEK on FOX:@LoganPaul will be the special guest on @SamiZayn's Red Carpet Premiere! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zI5wRgw5Au — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 27, 2021

In addition to their fight, the Friday Night SmackDown event is being billed as a ‘Red Carpet Premiere’, with Zayn set to debut the trailer for a documentary that he’s been working on.

The documentary will reportedly focus on Zayn’s conspiracy that WWE and Vince McMahon “have it out for him”, with him arguing that the wrestling organization has been trying to bring him down ever since he lost his Intercontinental title to Big E.

The “cameraman” on my documentary crew that I attacked on Friday was an undercover corporate plant! I have footage indicating he worked WITH @WWE & the ref to cost me the match.

I was set up. A page out of the FBI pigs playbook. The rat had it coming.

pic.twitter.com/vmw0Q4zwbD — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 7, 2021

Earlier this month, following Sami’s loss in a fight against Angelo Dawkins after being distracted by a member of his “documentary crew”, he claimed that the cameraperson who distracted him was in-fact an “undercover plant” who was in cahoots with WWE and the referee to cost him the fight.

As conspiracy allegations against WWE hotted up, Zayn publicly reached out to Paul on Twitter to see if the YouTuber would be able to give his opinion on the matter.

After sending Logan raw footage from his documentary crew which he claims shows “just how bad WWE has it out for me,” the online personality indicated that he believed Sami’s claims: “You might be onto something.”

yeah i checked it out. you might be on to something 😯 https://t.co/RtKm0L5mo1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 25, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Paul ends up getting physical in the ring or will remain solely as a “celebrity guest” for the red carpet premiere of the documentary trailer.

WrestleMania 37 will be aired on April 10 and April 11 on Fox. The main show will likely begin around 7pm ET.