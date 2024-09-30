Logan Paul roasted for “beefing” with Ryan Garcia on baby announcement

Logan Paul is being roasted for “beefing” with Ryan Garcia in the comments of his Instagram post revealing the birth of his first child.

Paul’s adventures as the latest WWE superstar have been briefly put on hold as he and his fiancée Nina Agdal welcomed their first child together on September 29, 2024.

Logan announced his daughter’s arrival through a now-viral post on his Instagram page, and fans flocked to the comments to share their support for the new parents.

“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat,” he said in the caption.

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia entered the comment section to say congrats as well, but Logan didn’t quite welcome the sentiment.

“Prime is still suing you for lying, but thanks,” he said to Garcia, who responded: “I could care less about your lawsuit, I’m giving a congrats to the birth of your child.”

Logan’s reply to Garcia quickly went viral across social media, and prompted many to begin roasting the YouTuber.

“Bro’s thinking about lawsuits on his daughter birthday, crazy,” one user replied.

Another said: “Logan Paul really is the most dislikable person I know.”

“All Ryan said was “congrats,” Logan’s mad for no reason,” commented a third.

Logan Paul filed a defamation lawsuit against Ryan Garcia back in May 2024 after the professional boxer posted a series of comments on X slamming the hydration beverage.

Garcia apologized to Logan Paul for his comments about Prime Hydration just days after the lawsuit was filed against him.

“I just want to say I’m sorry,” Garcia said. “I just feel bad for the fight that we’re going through, because I’ve known the family for years bro.

“This sh*t breaks my heart. I don’t want to fight with you no more; I don’t got a problem with Prime. I had a problem with you… I love you bro. I’m done with this fighting sh*t.”

That’s not the only defamation lawsuit Paul and Adgal are a part of at the time of writing. Nina filed a defamation lawsuit against MMA fighter Dillon Danis in 2023, but the latest update to the case revealed Danis had failed to pay his lawyer.