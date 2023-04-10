Woman has TikTok terrified after getting “death note” rent letter with knife

A woman has left TikTok users a bit terrified after she revealed that her landlord left her a rent notice with a difference, as they stuck it into her wall with a knife. Yes, seriously.

As TikTok has become the go-to platform for many social media users, you’ll often see creators sharing videos about their everyday lives and dilemmas.

Plenty of these have gone viral over time especially as viewers have been able to relate some of the most viral clips to their own experiences. Though, in the case of myhoneysmacks, she encountered something that was straight out of an action-thriller movie.

Upon returning home one day, the TikToker noticed that her landlord had served her a notice to pay rent. However, instead of sticking the paper notice to the wall with tape or thumbtacks, her landlord had a knife stuck right through it. Yes, seriously.

Woman goes viral after getting rent notice stuck into wall with knife

“Now, why would my landlord sit here and put this note on my door like this?” @myhoneysmacks said in the clip that has now racked up over 2.4 million views. “I don’t know what they trying to say, but this looks like a death note.”

The TikToker also asked if anyone had else had gone through something similar, however, many of the comments urged her to contact the police over it.

“What in the mafia is this?” commented one. “I would instantly call the cops,” added another. “Oh, they said enough! Time to move and contact the authorities,” another said. “He basically said you can pay with money or your life.”

Some viewers took the chance to make jokes about, questioning if her landlord is a character out of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies or if she had a meat cleaver so she could up the ante a bit.

The TikToker has posted other clips since going viral, but hasn’t yet provided the update that some viewers are so desperate for, as there are some viewers who aren’t quite sure if it’s real or not.