Woman arrested after TikTok video dispute ends in stabbing

A woman was arrested last week, after a confrontation over a TikTok video ended in stab wounds and injuries for at least six people.

According to Bountiful police, one teenage girl is currently in hospital with serious injuries, including stab wounds and other lacerations, following a violent confrontation in Bountiful, Utah.

The fight started when a young woman, 20-year-old Mia Hansen, confronted a group of people about a TikTok video that she found “disparaging” to her, KTVX reported.

“There was some conversation by social media and texting, and ultimately, they agreed to meet and talk this out” Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards told KTVX.

The group later met at a parking lot at the Bountiful “B,” where Hansen pulled out a knife, police told the news outlet.

The fight turned physical when witnesses tried to get the knife from her, which tragically ended in the stabbing of two teenage girls, while others were left with minor injuries, including Hansen.

“Anger over a TikTok video caused ultimately a life-threatening injury,” Police Chief Edwards said.

After the stabbing, the 20-year-old reportedly told her friend to throw the knife in the dumpster. But the following day, Hansen put the knife in her car trunk after cleaning it, which was later discovered by the police.

Police obtained a search warrant for her car, and seized from it a can of alcohol, an open bottle of vodka, 10 vape cartridges, a towel with blood on it, a sock with asphalt in it, two knives, a black grinder containing marijuana, and two THC cartridges.

Hansen was arrested on Wednesday on numerous charges, including aggravated assault, tampering with a witness, obstructing justice, unlawful purchase, possession, consumption by minor, possession of a controlled substance, and more.

She was booked into the Davis County Jail, where she is being held without bail.