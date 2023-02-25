Quick Add is a feature on Snapchat that allows people to easily add you as a friend, but if you don’t want anyone to add you via Quick Add, then here’s everything to know about how to turn it off.

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms, with millions of people across the world using the app to chat to their friends using direct messages, pictures, videos, and more.

There are a number of ways to add people as a friend on Snapchat, and one of these ways is Quick Add.

Quick Add suggests different accounts that you may know or that may be of interest to you, and all you have to do is click ‘Add’ next to their name, without the need to search them up.

However, if you don’t want to appear in anyone’s Quick Add tab, you are able to remove yourself from the feature.

Unplash: Souvik Banerjee Snapchat continues to be a hugely popular platform.

How to turn off Quick Add on Snapchat

Removing yourself from Quick Add on Snapchat is simple, just follow these steps:

Open Snapchat. Tap your profile in the top left. Click the settings icon in the top right. Scroll down to ‘Privacy Controls’ and then tap ‘See me in Quick Add.’ Switch the slider to the off position to remove yourself from Quick Add.

You are able to show yourself again in Quick Add at any time by going through the above steps and flipping the slider to the on position.

