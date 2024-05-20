McDonald’s launches brand new ‘must try’ McWrap flavor

McDonald’s has people talking again after revealing a brand new McWrap flavor, which has been lauded online, but won’t be available everywhere.

The McWraps at McDonald’s have long been fan-favorites, demonstrated best back in January when a viral petition was instigated to get the Breakfast Wrap back on menus.

As well as a total of 83 petitions, McDonald’s received “over 5000 direct messages” from fans urging for the wrap to return. It worked, and the Breakfast Wrap finally joined its comrades.

Now, McDonald’s is launching a new wrap called the Creamy Avocado Ranch McWrap, and fans are calling it a ‘must try.’ Unfortunately, just like the Breakfast Wrap, the Creamy Avocado Ranch McWrap is not available in the US.

Article continues after ad

It has just been released in Canada, and will be available at participating locations across the nation. The launch features two different variations of the new wrap, including:

Article continues after ad

The Creamy Avocado Ranch McWrap – Crispy: Features crispy seasoned chicken topped with creamy avocado ranch sauce, crispy jalapenos, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and cucumbers. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

The Creamy Avocado Ranch McWrap – Grilled: Includes grilled seasoned chicken topped with creamy avocado ranch sauce, crispy jalapenos, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and cucumbers. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

Fear not, however, as McDonald’s has released a new treat that’s widely available in the US – the ‘Grandma’ themed McFlurry.

The new McFlurry combines syrup and crunchy candy pieces, tasting just like the hidden candy pieces grandma would keep in her purse.

Speaking of the release, McDonald’s stated: “Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry.

Article continues after ad

“The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.” The new McFlurry will make its debut on May 21.