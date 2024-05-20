Good Good Golf Midwest Open: Tickets & how to watch YouTube golf tournament

Good Good Golf, one of the most popular YouTube golf groups, will host a live event featuring pro golfers, amateur golfers, and other celebrities in June.

The Good Good Golf Midwest Open is coming off the back of a successful Desert Open earlier in the year, the first live-streamed YouTube golf event of its kind.

The Desert Open took place in Tempe, Arizona, and was streamed live on YouTube and Peacock. An astonishing 100,000 viewers were watching the action at one point during the tournament.

Now, the second rendition is on the way, this time in the heart of the United States. Here’s all the latest information on the Midwest Open.

Article continues after ad

What is the Good Good Golf Midwest Open?

The Good Good Golf Midwest Open consists of immensely popular social media personalities, both in the golf community and outside of it.

It will be played in a two-person scramble format, with most YouTube golfers pairing with a non-golfer, similar to a PGA Tour Pro-Am event.

Article continues after ad

If the 50-person, 25-team layout of the Desert Open is what we are basing the Midwest Open’s attendance on, there will be no shortage of big-time personalities in the field.

The top price is a $100,000 check to the winning pair, a lucrative prize no matter who you are. And it promises competitiveness throughout as teams battle for the massive purse.

Article continues after ad

Who is playing in the Good Good Golf Midwest Open?

Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke, and Paige Spiranac are confirmed on the YouTuber golfer side, while Austin Reaves, Marques Brownlee, and Cole Knost will also play in the tournament.

Reaves is a vital member of the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, while Knost is a professional golfer on the tour himself.

Brownlee, also known as MKBHD online, has over 20 million followers across all his social media platforms. He will team up with Dalke throughout the event.

Confirmed pairings:

•Garrett Clark & Austin Reaves

•Brad Dalke & MKBHD

•Paige Spiranac & Cole Knost

Article continues after ad

That still leaves plenty of open slots for other well-known YouTube golfers, pro athletes, and non-golfing YouTubers alike.

Article continues after ad

When is the Good Good Golf Midwest Open?

The tournament is a one-day event held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The gates open around Noon local time, with action expected to start soon after.

Event ET PT GMT Good Good Golf Midwest Open Noon 9 AM 5 PM

Where is the Good Good Golf Midwest Open?

The star-studded tournament will go down in French Lick, Indiana, at the illustrious Pete Dye Course.

This course has been ranked the No. 1 golf course in Indiana for fourteen consecutive years and is said to be quite the challenge for even the best of golfers.

Can I buy tickets to the Midwest Open?

Yes. Tickets are still available at $30 a pop (not including processing fees and applicable taxes). They are general admission and grant the patron access to all the holes on the course.

Article continues after ad

Will there be food, drinks, and merchandise vendors?

Yes. Good Good Golf announced that several food trucks would be on site. In addition, alcoholic beverages are available to all 21+ year-old patrons.

Speakers will be scattered across the course, playing music and providing commentary on the event, with many merch tents also on the premises.

Article continues after ad

How can I watch the Good Good Golf Midwest Open online?

The tournament will air live on YouTube and Peacock. It is available to all current Peacock subscribers without any added charge.

For those without a subscription, monthly plans begin as low as $5.99. Otherwise, watch it live on the official Good Good Golf YouTube channel.

Check back for further updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, here is a top 20 ranking of the best YouTube golfers on the platform.