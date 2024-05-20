Jake Paul offers telling advice to Tyson Fury after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Jake Paul has told Tyson Fury that the response to his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk is more important than the actual result itself.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in nearly 25 years when he beat Fury via split decision on Saturday, May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

Paul, who has his own blockbuster fight against Mike Tyson scheduled for July 20 – streaming live on Netflix – offered up his own advice for Fury after the result.

“Losing is a part of any sport,” he penned on social media. “It’s about how you take the L and come back for the W.”

The Ukrainian started the bout superbly, controlling the ring for the opening rounds, before Fury roared back into the contest and looked to be ahead on the scorecards come the middle rounds.

The ninth would prove to be vital for the outcome of the fight after Usyk scored a knockdown against The Gypsy King – who would have hit the canvas if not for the ropes – before being saved by the bell as the 10 count came to a close.

The fight went the distance as two of the three judges scored it 115-12 and 114-113 to Usyk, while the final scorecard had it 114-113 to Fury.

Usyk is now an undisputed champion at two different weight divisions, having already previously secured all the belts at cruiserweight prior to stepping up to heavyweight.

A rematch clause in the contract will see Fury and Usyk go toe-to-toe once again later this year, understood to be tentatively scheduled for October 12.

Paul, meanwhile, will take on Tyson this summer in a fight that will go on both of their professional records.

Tickets are now on sale for the bout, with some fans even being able to purchase a jaw-dropping $2,000,000 VIP package to watch the fight in style.