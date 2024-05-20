SportsBoxing

Jake Paul offers telling advice to Tyson Fury after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Matt Hobkinson
Tyson Fury fights Oleksandr Usyk with Jake Paul pictured inset in the top right of the imageAssociated Press

Jake Paul has told Tyson Fury that the response to his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk is more important than the actual result itself.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in nearly 25 years when he beat Fury via split decision on Saturday, May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

Paul, who has his own blockbuster fight against Mike Tyson scheduled for July 20 – streaming live on Netflix – offered up his own advice for Fury after the result.

“Losing is a part of any sport,” he penned on social media. “It’s about how you take the L and come back for the W.”

The Ukrainian started the bout superbly, controlling the ring for the opening rounds, before Fury roared back into the contest and looked to be ahead on the scorecards come the middle rounds.

The ninth would prove to be vital for the outcome of the fight after Usyk scored a knockdown against The Gypsy King – who would have hit the canvas if not for the ropes – before being saved by the bell as the 10 count came to a close.

The fight went the distance as two of the three judges scored it 115-12 and 114-113 to Usyk, while the final scorecard had it 114-113 to Fury.

Usyk is now an undisputed champion at two different weight divisions, having already previously secured all the belts at cruiserweight prior to stepping up to heavyweight.

A rematch clause in the contract will see Fury and Usyk go toe-to-toe once again later this year, understood to be tentatively scheduled for October 12.

Paul, meanwhile, will take on Tyson this summer in a fight that will go on both of their professional records.

Tickets are now on sale for the bout, with some fans even being able to purchase a jaw-dropping $2,000,000 VIP package to watch the fight in style.

Related Topics

Jake PaulTyson Fury

About The Author

Matt Hobkinson

Matt Hobkinson is the Senior UK Sports Writer at Dexerto. Matt is a dedicated football and Formula 1 fan and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the sports. He has previously worked at PA Media, Manchester Evening News, Chronicle Live, Leeds Live and others covering the region's football clubs and sports stars. You can email him here: matt.hobkinson@dexerto.com

keep reading
Lennox Lewis, Jon Jones, and several other stars shared their thoughts on the classic Fury vs Usyk match
Boxing
Lennox Lewis, Jon Jones, & other stars react to classic Fury vs Usyk bout
Hunter Haas
Oleksandr Usyk just finished his battle with Tyson Fury, but boxing fans are already asking what’s next for the Ukrainian star
Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk next fight: Undisputed champion confirms Tyson Fury rematch
Hunter Haas
Tyson Fury just finished his battle with Oleksandr Usyk, but boxing fans are already asking what’s next for ‘The Gypsy King’
Boxing
Tyson Fury next fight: Former champion seeks redemption vs Oleksandr Usyk
Hunter Haas
Famous footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. showed up to the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk match
Boxing
Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar amongst stars at Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk
Hunter Haas

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.