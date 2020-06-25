Who's in the most popular TikTok houses? Hype House, Clubhouse & More

The phenomenon of a house for online creators to live together and collaborate isn't new. Before the Hype House, there was Team 10, Clout House, and Vlog Squad. But new houses for TikTok's biggest stars are popping up all the time.

Here is an updated list of all the TikTok collectives you need to know about, what they do and who their members are, in Los Angeles and beyond.

Advertisement

Contents

Hype House

The Hype House, which started in December, is the most popular TikTok collective comprising some of the most followed TikTokkers ever. Addison Rae currently stands at the second most followed creator on the app with more than 46 million followers, while Chase Hudson has 21 million followers. The group lives in the former Clout House in Los Angeles and make dance and lip-sync videos.

You can use our Hype House guide to find out everything you need to know about the group's members.

Advertisement

Members:

Thomas Petrou

Avani Gregg

Addison Rae

Chase Hudson

Tony Lopez

Ondrea Lopez

Nick Austin

Alex Warren

Connor Yates

Wyatt Xavier

Ryland Storms

Kouvr Annon

Calvin Goldby

James Wright

Jack Wright

Larri 'Larray' Merritt

Patrick Huston

Taylor Holder

Olivia Ponton

Kelianne Stankus

Mia Hayward

Nate Wyatt

Sway LA

Sway is a group of male TikTokkers living in Los Angeles and they often collaborate with members of the Hype House. The boys are known for creating mischief, lip-syncing, and dancing. Former members include Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler, who recently left to pursue their music careers.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The boys moved in together in January 2020.

Advertisement

Members:

Kio Cyr

Bryce Hall

Griffin Johnson

Anthony Reeves

Quinton Griggs

Blake Gray

Clubhouse BH

After Daisy Keech fell out with members of the Hype House, she left and formed Clubhouse with Abby Rao. The group mainly dance and lip-sync, but they have also created ‘Clubhouse Explore’, a brand adjacent to Clubhouse where they document their travels.

The collective recently went to Tulum in Mexico.

Advertisement

Members:

Daisy Keech

Abby Rao

Sebastian Topete

Isaak Presley

Christopher Romero

Mariana ‘MaareBeaar’

Charly Jordan

Chase Keith

Kinsey Wolanski

Leslie Golden

Shluv House

Before the Shluv House, there was the Shluv Gang led by dancer Micheal Le. The gang moved into an LA mansion in May 2020 and often perform pranks in public, or mess around with Micheal’s little brother Jonathan, who has some excellent moves of his own. Check out our Shluv House guide to find out about this new group.

Members:

Spencer X

Michael “Just Maiko” Le (Founder)

Jonathan Le

Javier Romero

Matthew Gonzalez

Michael Uy

Derek “asapgoku” Graham

(Couple) Jon Klaasen and Elyssa Joy.

Drip Crib

The Drip Crib was founded in February by Devion Young. The name for the collective was influenced by the house's waterfall feature that streams between two pool decks. The group has faced internal issues from unpaid rent to a real-estate company threatening legal action. They publicly cut ties with their former manager Ariadna Jacob, CEO of Influences, who runs two other LA-based content houses: Kids Next Door and Girls in the Valley. The collective maintains that they're still together and publishing content.

Members:

Dedrick Spence

Abel Carden

Desmond Spence

Emiliano Decontreras Jr.

Chris Weaver

Devion Young

Kids Next Door

If you don’t recognize Kids Next Door, you’ll probably recognize Steph ‘Beasteater’ Margarucci’s neon green hair. This LA collective play pranks, complete challenges, and dance on TikTok. They’re quickly gaining more recognition after appearing in LA Magazine and New York Times.

Members:

Marcus Olin and Stephanie Margarucci

Cameron Buchanan

Jesse Underhill

Jack Corcoran

Hailey Orona (a.k.a. Ona)

Brandon Westenberg

Clubhouse Next

Launched in April, Clubhouse Next is the sister house of Daisy Keech and Abby Rao’s Clubhouse. The members are newer to the world of social media than members of Clubhouse BH, but they bring a fresh new edge to their side of the internet. The group has grown quickly, earning nearly 1 million followers on TikTok in just two months.

Members:

Ahlyssa H

Jaden Barba

Michelle W

Dylon Shogo

Rad Shogo

Alicia Montes

Alexa Montes

Byte Squad

Byte Squad is the UK’s answer to the Hype House, including some of Britain’s most popular TikTok influencers who are represented by Bytesized talent. Two of the squad are currently dating and two of them used to date, making them a very close-knit crew. They moved into their London home in April.

Members:

Kt Franklin

Emily Steers

Lauren Kearns

Monty Keates

Lily-Rose ‘ItsLily-Rose’

SebbyJon

Jake Sweet

Shauni

Girls in the Valley

This all-female squad is a diverse group of TikTokkers, also in Los Angeles, and it launched in March 2020. It was founded by Ariadna Jacob. The house they live in is actually rented from Disney Star Bella Thorne who reportedly allows the residents to freely paint any room.

Members: