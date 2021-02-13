Logo
Not a Content House rebrands after managers “removed” for misconduct allegations

Published: 13/Feb/2021 16:13

by Georgina Smith
Not a Content House in their first video as Just a House
YouTube: Just a House

Five members of the content house formerly known as Not a Content House have announced they are rebranding to ‘Just a House,’ after two managers were “removed” following allegations of misconduct against them.

Not a Content House launched in August of 2020, but, after only six months, the house is set for a drastic change.

When several members of the creator collective began to leave, it became apparent that many of the girls who were part of the group were not happy with the way they were being treated, having been put into uncomfortable situations by two managers in particular.

The girls claimed they were “forced” to do ‘house deliverables’ — promotional activities where the profits would go to the house, and not the individuals creators. “If we didn’t do these house deliverables, our phones would be blown up, we would get things taken away, we would get threats, we’d get threatened to be kicked out,” they said in an explanation video.

The Not a Content House pose together
Instagram: Not a Content House
Not a Content House was formed in August 2020.

This was among other stories of offensive or inappropriate behavior, though the creators clarified, “the entire company has been very good, and it was two people who did all this to us, who had a lot of power over us.”

For a short while, it looked as though the house would be closing down for good, but a February 13 video has shown that some of the girls are returning with a rebrand.

The new name is Just a House, and at least for the time being the lineup consists of Devyn Winkler, Cynthia Parker (who was in Canada at the time of recording the video), Sab Quesada, Anna Shumate, and Eva Cudmore.

They revealed that the two managers who they had issues with, who they name as Chase and Amir, “don’t work for [them] anymore,” and wrote in the description of the video, “some management members have been removed, and people’s roles changed.”

The stars reiterated that “there’s nothing wrong with the whole company, it’s a ginormous company, it was just the people that were managing the content houses,” and revealed that they would be moving to a new place in addition to rebranding.

The news these creators are sticking together will come as a relief to fans who have supported the group since the start, with many excited to see how Just a House will continue to develop.

Corpse Husband wins Times Square ad for E-Girls song by ratio’ing the competition

Published: 13/Feb/2021 12:30

by Connor Bennett
Corpse Husband logo on Times Square
Corpse Husband/Unsplash

Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband has landed himself a Times Square billboard thanks to his fans and followers dominating a Twitter competition for the most likes. 

Over the last couple of months, a few content creators have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to the rise of Among Us. Though, none have quite had the success of Corpse Husband.

The YouTuber, who doesn’t show his face and instead uses a zombie character in his place, has amassed millions of followers across YouTube and Twitter, and his fans are incredibly dedicated.

Whenever Corpse drops a post, his fans immediately rush to respond, watch, and like it, and it ends up with some crazy numbers being involved.

Corpse husband in interview
AnthonyPadilla, YouTube
Corpse Husband is a wildly popular YouTuber who skyrocketed to fame for his Among Us content, although he also narrates True Horror stories and creates music.

As the YouTuber has noted before, his fans have helped him shut down haters who’ve told him not to do things like release songs because of his voice, and they stepped up again.

GymShark, a UK-based clothing brand, held a Twitter competition where the reply that garnered the most likes would get a billboard of whatever the Tweet said in Times Square.

Though some fans attempted to help other creators, it was no match for Corpse and his fans. His tweet, which plugs his E-GIRLS are running my life song, gained close to half a million likes thanks to his fans and fellow creators.

YouTuber JSchlatt, who recently teased his return to streaming, came close with his “I like men” post, as several Minecraft YouTubers attempted to help.

However, Corpse beat him out by almost 20,000 likes. “Clearly, his stans are unmatched, @Corpse_Husband,” GymShark tweeted as the competition ended. “See you on a billboard very soon.”

Once the billboard is up, there’s no doubt that Corpse fans will snag a few photos in front of it.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see the YouTuber finally reveal his face for it too. He’s said it’s inevitable, and they aren’t too many bigger stages to do so.