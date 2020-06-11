Who is in the Hype House? A complete guide to all the members

Who is in and who is out of the Hype House? It’s hard to keep up, but we’ve got your back.

In the last few months, the Hype House has faced a lot of change. Not only has the group lost critical members and TikTok royalty, but they have moved out of their giant Los Angeles mansion and into the former Clout House apartment where FaZe members and other YouTubers lived.

Now new creators have joined and it looks like there could be more. Here is a breakdown of the movers and shakers.

Advertisement

Who is still in the Hype House?

Official members of the Hype House currently include:

Thomas Petrou, Avani Gregg, Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, Tony Lopez, Ondrea Lopez, Nick Austin, Alex Warren, Connor Yates, Wyatt Xavier, Ryland Storms, Kouvr Annon, Calvin Goldby, James Wright, Jack Wright, Larri 'Larray' Merritt, Patrick Huston, Taylor Holder, Darianka Sanchez, Kelianne Stankus, Mia Hayward, and Nate Wyatt.

Who are the new members?

After the Hype House unfollowed every account on its Instagram and TikTok page, rumors circulated that there would be several new members joining.

Advertisement

Long-time friends of the Hype House Taylor Holder, Nate Wyatt, and Kelianne Stankus who all lived in a house together have moved in with the Hype House alongside Costa Rican Model Darianka Sanchez.

Who has left the Hype House?

First to leave was Daisy Keech, one of the original founders, who cited disputes with Thomas Petrou in a revealing vlog. Daisy went on to launch the Clubhouse with Abby Rao.

Read more: Addison Rae addresses dating speculation amid Bryce Hall rumors

Most recently, TikTok royalty Dixie and Charli D’Amelio left the Hype House after “the Hype House started to become more of a business” according to a representative of the sisters.

In recent weeks, fans have speculated that Addison Rae and Avani Gregg would be next to leave, but for now, they have very much stayed put.

Advertisement

Who could be joining next?

A few different names have hinted that they’ll soon be moving to a creator house. Indiana Massara and Ellie Zieler are two creators who could potentially be moving in next. Although some believe they could be part of the heavily rumored Sway girls' house.

After spending plenty of time in the house, Nikita Dragon is another name fans think could be next to join.

What is the Swype house?

In the last few days, boys from the Sway House and many of the female creators they often hang out with were all spotted at the Hype House. Since then Sway and Hype members have been posting about “Swype house.” Some fans think its a joke, but others think the collectives could be combining forces.