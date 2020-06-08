Sway House neighbours claim TikTok group is ruining their street

The Sway House is one of the most famous groups on TikTok, with tens of millions of followers between them as they find their feet with their new-found celebrity status.

Content houses have been a thing for as long as online content has been a money-spinner. Now, with a new generation of adolescents and young adults taking over and making millions from TikTok, they’re becoming ever more popular.

The Sway House is a group of young men that have taken residence in a fancy Bel Air mansion, in an area usually preserved for celebrities and the super-rich and, as you can imagine, this has caused somewhat of a stir among residents.

When member Bryce Hall calls himself and his fellow Sway members “Party Animals,” he clearly means it, as evidenced in recent interviews with some of his neighbors.

Speaking with the New York Times, Sway’s neighbors have explained what kind of people have moved into their street – and the trouble they’re causing.

Their neighbors immediately next door, including U.C.L.A law student Mindy Acevedo, have filed complaints against the group. She said: “In the morning, we hear paintball guns. I don’t think they sleep. Whenever they’re hanging out by the pool, the sound just carries. We can hear them shouting ‘chug, chug, chug.’ I’ve heard someone throwing up at night outside.”

This sounds like a standard student lifestyle, but it seems like this kind of behavior isn’t exactly commonplace in the neighborhood they inhabit.

Neighbors also say that the area has transformed into what “feels like Coachella,” with random girls passing through regularly, including turning up at the wrong houses, causing concern for residents on the street.

Neighbors say that they have contacted the Los Angeles Police Department more than once to make noise complaints, though Warren Lentz, the group’s talent agency TalentX’s CEO, says that to their knowledge, there have been no formal noise complaints.

They also claim to have contacted Sway members about the noise and issues arising from their residence, with Acevedo claiming that she contacted Bryce Hall to warn him she was going to make another formal complaint. His response, allegedly, was to simply ask her: “Aren’t you the babysitter?”

With concerns about swatting, doxxing and harassment, a number of the Sway neighbors claim that they’re worried about the possible repercussions of trying to sort things out with the Sway house. For now, unfortunately, it seems the neighbors' issues are simply going to continue.