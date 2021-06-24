Why are Eva Cudmore and Sabrina Quesada beefing? Just a House TikTok drama explained

TikTok stars Eva Cudmore, Sabrina Quesada, and Katie Pego are involved in a triad of drama after their beef was taken to the official profile of their content house, Just a House.

It’s not uncommon for TikTokers to have the occasional spat, which is sometimes spilled over on social media as things escalate. This appears to be the case with the current drama surrounding members of the “Just a House” TikTok group, after an eyebrow-raising message appeared on the house’s official TikTok profile.

On June 23, fans noticed that the house’s bio was changed to a single line with quite a bit of venom behind it: “Eva ruined the house.”

Instantly, fans flooded the profile’s comments asking about why drama between the influencers was appearing in such a public manner… an incident that became even more confusing when Eva Cudmore — the TikToker accused of “ruining” the group — claimed that the House’s profile had been “hacked.”

Cudmore took to a live stream to explain her side of the story shortly thereafter, claiming that she’d duetted a video with fellow TikToker Katie Pego. In the video, she’d complimented Katie.

According to Eva, this apparently set off Sabrina Quesada, who Eva said had unfollowed her on all social media after taking issue with the fact she’d given Katie a flattering compliment.

Sabrina took to social media to clear up the situation, claiming that Katie had been “a very toxic friend to me and to many other girls and this was the last straw.”

Sabrina alleged that Eva had claimed she wouldn’t “associate herself with her” as a result of this, but found Eva’s TikTok with Katie to be “odd and two-sided.”

Quesada later went live to discuss the situation, and was exasperated that the drama had been taken to social media.

Things came to a head after Devyn Winkler, along with two other Just a House members, uploaded a video announcing that the house was “over” and that they are “on to new beginnings.”

It appears that the drama was too much for the group to stick together, leaving fans wondering what’s next for the former Just a House fam.