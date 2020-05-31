Jaden Hossler & Josh Richards explain why they're leaving Sway House

TikTok stars Jaden Hossler and Josh Richards have confirmed that they will be stepping away from the Sway House in order to focus on different careers – with Hossler dedicating time to music.

As TikTok has boomed in popularity since its arrival on the social media scene, a number of groups have formed – bringing some of the biggest TikTokers under different umbrellas. Two of the most notable are the Hype House and Sway House.

In recent weeks, Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie have departed the Hype House – with rumors swirling that Addison Rae would soon follow. While the Sway House hasn’t seen as many high profile departures as their counter-parts, Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler are now stepping away.

In a move that surprised plenty of fans, the pair confirmed the news via their Twitter accounts on May 31 – tweeting out similar statements about moving on from Sway and focusing on their different careers.

“Please know how grateful I am for you all. Music has saved my life, & I’m sure it has for many of you,” Hossler posted. “With that, I have decided to dedicate my time & efforts to that side of my career.”

Josh & I have decided to take a hiatus from sway. — jxdn (@jadenhossler) May 31, 2020

As for Richards, he also thanked the fans for supporting him and Jaden. “With that, I have decided to focus on furthering my projects & ventures in the entrepreneurial, music, social media, and artistic industry,” he tweeted.

The TikTokker, who has 18.3 million followers on the video platform, noted that announcements about what he and Hossler would be doing next were “coming soon,” giving fans something to look forward to.

...industry. Jaden & I have decided to go on a hiatus from Sway. Love you all, and will always love my sway family.



I have a lot of really big announcements coming soon that I’m excited to share with you. I am stoked for what’s to come for @jadenhossler and I. pic.twitter.com/qu4UkXT5nN — Josh (@JoshRichards) May 31, 2020

While the news came as shock to fans, Sway House member Bryce Hall said that he knew “the boys are leaving” but “there are way bigger things going on in the world right now.”

i know the boys are leaving.. but don’t worry too much about it, there are way bigger things going on in the world right now and all we should be worrying about is that. spread love and be safe in these terrible times. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 31, 2020

Some fans will no doubt be hoping that the pair can still appear in Sway House content, but that seems unlikely.

It is also unknown as to whether or not they’re going to continue making TikToks or if they’re stepping away from the platform completely. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens moving forward.