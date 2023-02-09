Who is Carl Fogarty? Father of Love Island bombshell Claudia

Love Island bombshell Claudia Fogarty got fellow contestants talking in the villa after it was revealed that her father is Carl Fogarty — here’s everything to know about who he is.

Love Island UK series 9 kicked off on January 16, and in the weeks since, fans have been glued to their screens every night to keep up to date with the latest drama in the villa.

In episode 23, the islanders were shocked when new bombshell Claudia Fogarty entered the villa at the end of the heart rate challenge.

As her fellow contestants got to know her, they quickly deduced that her father is Carl Fogarty, and he was referenced frequently throughout Claudia’s first full episode. Here’s everything to know about who he is.

Article continues after ad

ITV / Instagram: loveisland Claudia first stepped into the villa in episode 23.

Who is Carl Fogarty?

Carl Fogarty, who is often known as ‘Foggy,’ is one of the most successful World Superbike racers, with the second-highest amount of race wins at 59. He was appointed MBE in the 1998 New Year Honours, and he retired back in 2000.

Carl married his wife Michaela in 1991, and together they had two children, Claudia, who has now entered the Love Island villa for UK series 9, and her sister Danielle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In 2014, thanks to a fan vote, Carl won series 14 of ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ which is a UK reality show in which a group of celebrities has to live in a jungle for three weeks, participating in various trials and challenges.

Article continues after ad

In an Instagram post about his daughter Claudia, Carl wrote, “Good luck to my daughter @claudiafogarty who makes her long-awaited appearance on tonight’s @loveisland.”

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Love Island: How to vote for bombshells & your favorite couple | What is Casa Amor & will it be in winter Love Island 2023?