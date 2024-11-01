Agatha All Along: Who is Nicholas Scratch’s father?

Agatha All Along’s finale finally revealed what happened to her son Nicholas Scratch, but there’s one big unanswered question: who was his father?

Agatha Harkness may have started as a villain in WandaVision, but by the end of Agatha All Along, she’s more of an anti-hero, teaming up with Billy (aka Wiccan) from the afterlife to help find his long-lost brother Tommy.

That’s not to say she’s totally redeemed. For centuries, she gleefully murdered covens of witches, luring them into singing the Witches’ Road ballad – and when it didn’t work (it never did), they’d attack her, and she’d drain their power.

Article continues after ad

However, the finale shows how she became so cold and compassionless – and it involves Nicholas Scratch.

What happened to Nicholas Scratch?

Nicholas Scratch died in his sleep, taken away by Death in the middle of the night.

Disney+

Episode 9 opened in 1750, with Agatha running through the woods, pregnant and ready to give birth. However, Rio (aka Death, the Original Green Witch) appears, implying that her baby died in the womb.

Article continues after ad

She begs for his life, promising she’ll hate Rio forever if she takes her child away. She gives them an indefinite length of “time” together, allowing Nicholas Scratch to grow up and enjoy his childhood.

Article continues after ad

However, his birth already violated the “natural balance”, and years later, his time runs out. As Agatha sleeps, Death shows up to claim Nicholas. He isn’t frightened – he simply gets up, gives his mom a kiss on the cheek, and walks away, leaving his corpse behind.

So, who’s Nicholas Scratch’s father?

There isn’t a confirmed answer for Nicholas Scratch’s father, but there are a few compelling theories.

Disney+

Number one: just like Wanda created Tommy and Billy with her magic, Nicholas may have been a product of “spontaneous creation” – in other words, Agatha made herself pregnant with her powers, rather than sleeping with anyone specific.

Article continues after ad

However, this idea is complicated by one line in the finale. “I spoke no spell, I said no incantation… you were made from scratch,” Agatha says as she holds her baby, suggesting no magic was involved in Nicholas’ creation.

Article continues after ad

Number two: Death is Nicholas’ ‘father.’ Think about it: Rio’s appearance is simply the form that Death takes in the series; they aren’t a person, they’re the embodiment of death itself. Universal forces don’t have a specific gender, so there’s a possibility that Death was able to impregnate Agatha early in their relationship.

Article continues after ad

Disney+

This could be why Death shows up to take Nicholas away – life created by death is a cosmic contradiction. “It cannot be,” Agatha pleads, and she tells her: “It must be.”

Here’s another thing to remember: Rio is Death, but she was also the Green Witch, allowing her to wield and control nature and all living things.

Number three: Mephisto is Nicholas’ father. I know, I know, the mere mention of Mephisto is enough to make your eyes roll, but he was name-dropped in Agatha All Along, and there’s another reason he may be Nicky’s dad.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans have long pointed out that “Old Scratch” is a nickname for the Devil, and considering he’s Marvel’s version of Satan, Nicholas’ name may hold the key to his lineage.

Perhaps we’ll learn the truth if Agatha All Along Season 2 happens. Until then, read our breakdown of Agatha and Rio’s relationship, why Agatha killed witches, and check out our list of the best superhero TV shows.