Rosanna Pansino smokes her dad’s “ashes” to celebrate new podcast launch

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino has started a new podcast, named ‘Rodiculous,’ and found a rather unique way to celebrate the launch with her late father.

With nearly 15M subs on YouTube, Rosanna Pansino has risen in popularity thanks to her variety of cooking content over the last decade.

On Monday, November 18, Pansino revealed a new podcast series called ‘Rodiculous’ – and the first episode’s title, “Smoking my dead dad,” left some people confused.

In a post on her Twitter/X account, she explained that her dad died “about five years ago” to Leukemia, and said that she wanted to dedicate her first episode to him.

“We lost my dad about five years ago to Leukemia. He was the best. His dying wish was to be grown into a cannabis plant and be smoked. So, that’s what I did. The first episode of my new podcast, Rodiculous, is dedicated to him. Love and miss you every day, Papa Pizza,” she said.

Many were left confused at how she actually incorporated her dads ashes into the plant, prompting her to clarify that she put them in the soil it was planted in.

“Just a quick Correction: I did not smoke my dad’s ashes directly. You should never smoke ash. My father’s ashes were mixed into soil in which a cannabis plant was grown. I smoked the cannabis plant,” she said.

Fans flocked to the replies of her post to share their thoughts about what she’d done with her dad’s ashes, with many viewers sharing their support.

“I thought that post was satire, oh my god you really are her,” one user replied.

Another said: “I remember watching your father on the channel as a kid. He seemed like such a bright light. We all remember him.”

“The Rosanna rebrand the past few months is crazy,” commented a third.

Over the last year, Pansino has created a handful of videos and posts on social media about fellow YouTuber’s Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson and Logan Paul.

She accused Donaldson of editing her out of one of his videos in 2023, and spent part of 2024 calling him out for allegedly faking YouTube videos and even reported him to the FBI after finding “inappropriate” messages among his team.

The YouTuber was also among the first to find moldy cheese in her Pizza Lunchly, a ready-to-eat meal created by MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI.