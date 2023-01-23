When is Love Island UK season 9 coming to Hulu?

Love Island UK 2023 has begun, and fans are already hooked on the new series, but if you’re in the US, you may be wondering when the show will come to Hulu. Here’s everything you need to know.

The winter 2023 series of Love Island UK kicked off on January 16, with a whole new cast entering the villa with the hopes of finding love.

Episodes have been airing every night except Saturday on ITV2, and the episodes are available afterward on the channel’s catch-up service ITVX.

However, viewers not living in the UK don’t have direct access to ITV, and while some have been using a VPN to watch the show, others are waiting for episodes to be added to streaming service Hulu.

Here’s what you need to know about when Love Island 2023 is coming to Hulu.

ITV2 Love Island UK 2023 started on January 16

When is Love Island season 9 coming to Hulu?

Previous seasons of Love Island UK were added to Hulu in the US two weeks after they originally aired in the UK, so season 9 is expected to follow a similar pattern.

While this has yet to be confirmed, if the first episode is added to Hulu two weeks after it aired in the UK on January 16, it seems as though the same episode will be released on Hulu around January 30.

Are seasons 1-8 of Love Island on Hulu?

Yes, all previous series of Love Island UK, series 1 through 8, are available to watch on Hulu.

You can also watch Love Island: USA and Love Island: Australia on the platform.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

