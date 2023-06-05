What time is Love Island on tonight? 2023 UK episodes

Season 10 of Love Island UK is about to kick off and entertain viewers around the world this summer, with fans eager to closely follow the latest drama in the villa — but what time is Love Island on tonight? Here’s everything to know.

The 2023 summer series of the hit reality show Love Island UK will see a brand new cast enter a luxury villa in Spain, and fans will be able to watch their interactions almost daily as the show progresses, keeping up to date with the latest romance and inevitable drama.

Article continues after ad

Starting June 5, viewers will be able to tune in to the main show every evening except Saturday, when the regular show will be replaced by a weekly ‘Unseen Bits’ show, which gives fans exclusive content from the previous week.

On Sundays, you’ll also be able to watch the studio show ‘Love Island: Aftersun’ where host Maya Jama and guests discuss key events from the week prior, and provide more exclusive content, as well as interviews with evicted Islanders.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

ITV2 Love Island UK 2023 starts on June 5.

If you want to know what time to tune in to Love Island tonight, here are all the episode times for the current week.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

The first episode of the Love Island UK 2023 series starts at 9pm GMT on Monday, June 5. Maya will introduce us to the new contestants and couple them up, and the episode is expected to last for an hour and 35 minutes.

What time does Love Island finish tonight?

Generally, Love Island episodes finish anywhere from around 10pm to 10:30pm BST. This can vary, though, although most episodes tend to finish at 10:05pm BST.

Article continues after ad

What channel is Love Island on?

All of these episodes, including the main show as well as Unseen Bits and Aftersun will be available to view on the channel ITV2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You will also be able to watch the episodes later on ITV’s video-on-demand service ITVX.

If you do not live in the UK, you may have to use a VPN in order to access this content. Find out more about how to watch Love Island outside of the UK here.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | Is Love Island scripted? Big question answered for Season 10 | How to vote on Love Island 2023: Summer Season 10 guide | Love Island 2023 host: Who is Maya Jama? | Does Love Island 2023 have an age rating?