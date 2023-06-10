Love Island UK 2023: Does Love Island air on Saturdays?

The 2023 summer season of Love Island UK has been entertaining fans across the world every night — but does Love Island 2023 air on Saturdays? Here’s what you need to know.

Season 10 of Love Island UK kicked off on June 5, with a new cast entering the villa in Spain with the aim of finding love and winning the £50,000 prize money.

The ITV show has returned with the iconic host, Maya Jama, and fans are already invested in the lives of the cast in the villa, with new episodes airing almost every night.

In previous seasons of the show, there have been no main episodes on Saturdays, but will the same be the case for 2023 Love Island?

Is Love Island on Saturdays 2023?

There will be no main episodes of Love Island UK on Saturdays again this series, however, you will still be able to get your new content fix.

On Saturdays, the regular show will be replaced with ‘Love Island: Unseen Bits,’ which will share exclusive unseen content from the previous week.

Love Island: Unseen Bits will generally air on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2, and will be available to watch on catch-up on ITVX.

Why is there no Love Island on Saturdays?

There have been conflicting reports from former cast members about what happens in the Love Island villa on Saturdays. 2017 contestant Kem Cetinay claimed that the reason Love Island doesn’t air on Saturdays is to allow the cast a “day off.”

“What happens is, it gives them a day to clean the villa, and you take your mics off, and normally we go to the beach,” the star explained on This Morning.

“So what happens is, when you take your mics off, you are not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show, or the couples, you got to talk about home life,” he went on to say.

However, Amy Hart, who appeared on the show in 2019, claimed that wasn’t the case for her. “Saturdays isn’t a day off. We don’t have days off we have our microphones the whole time,” she told Closer. “Every day I was in there I was mic’d and filmed.”

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

