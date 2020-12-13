Logo
Entertainment

When is Forsen coming back to Twitch? Indefinite ban shrouded in mystery

Published: 13/Dec/2020 17:16

by Luke Edwards
Activision Blizzard

Share

Forsen Twitch

Popular streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors picked up a ban of ‘indefinite duration’ from Twitch after (accidentally) showing an inappropriate image live on stream. The strange thing is, we’ve barely heard from him since.

Forsen is one of Twitch’s longest-serving personalities. He’s been a staple of the community for almost a decade, making his name playing Hearthstone, and played nearly 700 different games live on the platform. Prior to his ban, he had over 1.4 million followers and had the 59th most-viewed channel.

On November 26, Forsen’s channel was suspended from Twitch. On the day it was announced, he stayed quiet. This was Forsen’s third ban of the year; the first coming in May for a controversial rant on Valorant, the second in September for a suspected misunderstanding over a ‘homophobic slur’.

This time, however, it was different. Some speculated it was caused by a classic Twitch DMCA strike, but Forsen would reveal it was for a far more bizarre reason.

Why was Forsen banned?

Forsen was banned for briefly showing a gif displaying a horse alongside a woman in a compromising situation live on his stream.

He said: “I’m currently banned for the horse gif. The ban is indefinite which means undetermined ban duration. Unlucky.”

The reason for the indefinite suspension is almost certainly due to it being a third strike of sorts. As Twitch states in their community guidelines, “We keep a record of past violations, and multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension.” They continue, “For the most serious offenses, we will immediately and indefinitely suspend your account with no opportunity to appeal.”

Twitch faces backlash over Forsen ban

Some streamers have come to Forsen’s defense, with Asmongold arguing it was an accident. “I don’t think it’s really that big of a deal,” he said. “You show that for like a second, right? Cause it’s an accident.”

Kaceytron was another streamer who showed support for Forsen, slamming Twitch’s decision as “stupid.”

She added: “I do not trust these motherf***ers with my livelihood. They never, ever make a good call, ever.”

Twitch: Forsen
Forsen’s fellow streamers have come out in support of him.

Fans have also highlighted similar instances that have hit other streamers, who escaped without a ban. Pokimane infamously showed sexual material on stream after a viewer’s prank, but did not face a suspension.

She was simply sent a warning, which explained that “another offense may result in a suspension.”

How long is Forsen banned from Twitch?

The short answer is: nobody knows. It’s hard to see Twitch banning one of its most popular streamers forever for what appeared to be a mistake. But, this is his third guideline violation this year, which may explain why the ban has lasted so long.

So far it’s been his longest ban to date, eclipsing the two-week ban he received for the ‘Valorant rant’ in May, and we haven’t heard from him since November.

Most bans don’t tend to last longer than a week, and even the longest bans don’t tend to last more than 30 days. But, these are for temporary suspensions, which Forsen’s is not. Some big-name streamers, most notably Dr Disrespect, have been handed seemingly permanent bans, with the reasons dubious at best. For example, Dellor only just got his Twitch account back after over a year.

Either way, fans will be desperate to see Forsen back playing games as soon as possible.

Entertainment

Sykkuno’s blow up on Twitch & YouTube hits massive new milestone

Published: 13/Dec/2020 16:13

by Charlotte Colombo
Twitch: Sykkuno

Share

Sykkuno

Twitch’s dark horse Sykkuno has continued with his gentle world domination after hitting a major milestone on both Twitch and YouTube within a matter of days. Not only has he cracked 2 million followers on Twitch: the streamer has also gained 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

In what has been a crazy and sometimes dark year, Sykkuno has been a beacon of light for gaming fans on both YouTube and Twitch. With his cheerful attitude, wholesome demeanour and laid-back streams, he undoubtedly represents a breath of fresh air in the often loud and fast-paced gaming content creation.

His gentle nature and, as they’ve been dubbed, ‘softboi’ mannerisms, meant that he couldn’t be more different from other leading streamers, but that hasn’t stopped his fanbase from continuing to climb. In 2020, his fanbase has grown at an exponential rate, and he has now achieved yet another milestone in only a matter of weeks.

After having his YouTube channel for nearly a decade (he joined the platform in September 2011), Sykkuno, real name Thomas, finally reached the 2 million mark on December 7. His total subscriber count now currently stands at 2.09 million.

VideoAmigo
Data from VideoAmigo shows that Sykkuno’s subscriber count on YouTube started rapidly growing from August.

However, reaching that following on YouTube wasn’t a gradual transition. According to statistics on VideoAmigo, Sykkuno’s YouTube channel only had 409,000 subscribers in August 2020, which was around the time he announced that he would be joining gaming content house OfflineTV.

Since then, despite him later leaving the house in November and branching out on his own, his YouTube channel has continued at an astronomical rate. Now that he 2.09 million subscribers, this means that his subscriber count has grown by 1.6 million in just four months.

His Twitch account has seen a similar scale of growth. According to Sullygnome, Sykkuno has gained over 1.5 million followers in just 90 days. He reached the 2 million follower benchmark on Twitch on 12 December after returning to consistent streaming in 2019.

This should come as no surprise, however, as TwitchMetrics revealed that Sykkuno was the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch in early December after gaining over 620,000 followers in the last 30 days.

Like YouTube, Sykkuno had his Twitch account since 2011. While he streamed consistently up until 2014, he had a hiatus between 2015 and 2018 before he was re-tempted into the world of streaming by fellow friend and streamer LilyPichu in 2019.

Who would’ve thought he’d have hit such an incredible milestone this December? What a way for him to round off 2020 – congratulations Sykkuno!