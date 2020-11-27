 Asmongold defends Forsen after learning the real reason for Twitch ban - Dexerto
Asmongold defends Forsen after learning the real reason for Twitch ban

Published: 27/Nov/2020 20:11

by Michael Gwilliam
Popular Twitch star ‘Asmongold’ went to bat for fellow streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors after the Swede was banned from the platform on November 26.

At first, no one knew the real reason for Forsen’s ban, with some thinking it may have been DMCA-related. However, viewers soon discovered that for a brief moment in a recent broadcast he showed a gif of a horse in a very inappropriate scene.

Despite this, Asmongold decided to stick up for Forsen during his own broadcast and call out Twitch for banning him due to an honest mistake.

“How the f**k is that going to be TOS? If…I don’t understand. You’ve got other people and they’re going around showing Animal Planet,” he explained. “Like you see literal animals killing each other, but you see a horse’s d**k?”

To this, Asmongold makes an interesting point. There are streams on Twitch that document animals in the wild and they can get into some rather freaky situations that, while natural, aren’t exactly the kind of thing you’d show your boss.

“Listen, horses don’t wear clothes, you know that?” the streamer sarcastically stated. “So, if you look at a horse, you’re going to see their d**k. Like, that’s all there is to it. It’s weird, man.”

However, right after making this argument, the streamer learned that it wasn’t just the horse that got Forsen banned, but the girl who was in the gif with the animal that changed the whole conversation. Briefly, anyway.

“Okay, that’s a little bit different,” he confessed. “It’s a little bit more than what I thought it was.”

Despite this, Asmongold still defended Forsen for the mistake of showing the gif. “I don’t think it’s really that big of a deal. You show that for like a second, right? Cause it’s an accident.”

According to the popular World of Warcraft player, one second of footage shouldn’t determine a whole Twitch career. “That seems stupid to me,” he added. “But you know, here we are.”

Unfortunately for Forsen, the streamer says this time, his ban is indefinite and it’s unclear when, if ever, he will be unbanned.

Hopefully, with Asmongold speaking out, Twitch can agree to let this incident slide and let Fors back on the platform so he can stream again.

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

