Who is Jake Paul fighting next? Bellator boss sparks Dillon Danis rumors

CEO of Bellator MMA, Scott Coker, has sparked rumors of a potential fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis after revealing that conversations between their teams are ongoing.

What started as exhibition fights exclusively between influencers like Logan Paul, KSI, and Joe Weller, has turned into a spectacle where social media stars are pitted against huge names in professional boxing.

Most recently, Logan Paul was announced to be fighting Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021. Younger brother Jake Paul also revealed that he is “dedicating his life” to defeating Conor McGregor, after winning his fight against Nate Robinson.

But the question on everyone’s lips is always, ‘who’s next.’ With many pro boxers tempted by the publicity of these huge exhibition fights, the pool of willing participants is widening, and it doesn’t seem like either of the Paul brothers will back down from a challenge.

Is Jake Paul going to fight Dillon Danis?

Back in August, professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis revealed in an interview with ESPN MMA that he believed he would at some point fight Jake Paul, and described the young star as “the one that really wants to fight me.”

However, rumors as to whether the fight would ever actually go ahead were certainly up in the air, and Dillon was thrown out as just one in a sea of names of potential competitors for Jake.

Now, Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker has provided some solidity to those rumors, by revealing that there are actually talks going on behind the scenes to try and arrange something between the two stars.

When asked by Nolan King of MMA Junkie about the status of the fight, Coker said “Those calls have been happening for a year, you know. And you know what, I’m sure Danis would love to fight him.”

Topic starts at 6:53

He explained that while Jake seemed focused on boxing, Coker would love him to give mixed martial arts a try, potentially with a “two-fight contract” in mind where they “let him go do boxing, and come back and do MMA.”

He ended by saying “never say never, and a lot of it has to do with what Dillon wants to do. But he’s gung ho, he’s all for it.” Coker asserted that “I’m sure at some point it will happen.”

The knowledge that their teams are in talks with each other may come as exciting news for those who are a fan of these style of fights, and with Danis seeming more than up for taking on Jake Paul, it seems like it will be one to watch.