Logo
Entertainment

Who is Jake Paul fighting next? Bellator boss sparks Dillon Danis rumors

Published: 12/Dec/2020 13:19

by Georgina Smith
Jake Paul and Dillon Danis side by side
Instagram: jakepaul / Twitter: dillondanis

Share

Jake Paul

CEO of Bellator MMA, Scott Coker, has sparked rumors of a potential fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis after revealing that conversations between their teams are ongoing.

What started as exhibition fights exclusively between influencers like Logan Paul, KSI, and Joe Weller, has turned into a spectacle where social media stars are pitted against huge names in professional boxing.

Most recently, Logan Paul was announced to be fighting Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021. Younger brother Jake Paul also revealed that he is “dedicating his life” to defeating Conor McGregor, after winning his fight against Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul Evander Kane Boxing
Joe Scarnici / Triller
Jake Paul dominated Nate Robinson in the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout.

But the question on everyone’s lips is always, ‘who’s next.’ With many pro boxers tempted by the publicity of these huge exhibition fights, the pool of willing participants is widening, and it doesn’t seem like either of the Paul brothers will back down from a challenge.

Is Jake Paul going to fight Dillon Danis?

Back in August, professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis revealed in an interview with ESPN MMA that he believed he would at some point fight Jake Paul, and described the young star as “the one that really wants to fight me.”

However, rumors as to whether the fight would ever actually go ahead were certainly up in the air, and Dillon was thrown out as just one in a sea of names of potential competitors for Jake.

Now, Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker has provided some solidity to those rumors, by revealing that there are actually talks going on behind the scenes to try and arrange something between the two stars.

When asked by Nolan King of MMA Junkie about the status of the fight, Coker said “Those calls have been happening for a year, you know. And you know what, I’m sure Danis would love to fight him.”

Topic starts at 6:53

He explained that while Jake seemed focused on boxing, Coker would love him to give mixed martial arts a try, potentially with a “two-fight contract” in mind where they “let him go do boxing, and come back and do MMA.”

He ended by saying “never say never, and a lot of it has to do with what Dillon wants to do. But he’s gung ho, he’s all for it.” Coker asserted that “I’m sure at some point it will happen.”

The knowledge that their teams are in talks with each other may come as exciting news for those who are a fan of these style of fights, and with Danis seeming more than up for taking on Jake Paul, it seems like it will be one to watch.

Entertainment

Minecraft YouTuber Dream hits back over speedrun cheating accusations

Published: 12/Dec/2020 11:36

by Georgina Smith
Dream's logo next to four Minecraft characters
YouTube: Dream

Share

Minecraft

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has spoken out after one of his speedruns was rejected on the grounds of alleged cheating, citing a video made by a head mod and YouTuber GeoSquare as the root of the allegations.

Dream became known as a Minecraft YouTuber originally, but over the past year, he’s also secured a whole new wave of fans from playing with popular creators like Mr Beast and Corpse Husband.

While he continues to diversify his new content, he sticks to his roots by continuing to hold speedrunning streams where he tries to complete Minecraft in the shortest amount of time possible, something he has had great success with.

However, in a tweet posted on December 11 Dream revealed that his latest 1.16 speedrun record had been rejected after review. According to the YouTuber, the record had been considered “too unlikely to verify.”

Dream highlighted that a video had been uploaded to YouTube by a head mod and YouTuber Geosquare “clickbaiting Cheating Speedrunning in order to get views.” The star also called it “total BS.”

He also raised some doubt over the quality of the verdict, revealing that he “currently [has] multiple moderators messaging me that they believe that the verdict was biased, and that they might quit the mod team. What kind of “investigation” was this?”

The video in question was uploaded by YouTuber Geosquare along with the mod team on December 11, entitled ‘Did Dream Fake His Speedruns – Official Moderator Analysis.’ In the video he used the official investigation results document from the Minecraft Speedrunning Team to supplement his theory that Dream could have cheated with his speedruns.

In the description of the video, Geosquare said that “I feel like this wasn’t communicated strongly enough but this video is NOT my content. Please please DO NOT interact with my channel after watching this, this is just a PSA from the mod team.”

Geosquare also said that he’d disabled monetization on all his other videos as he “didn’t want to gain anything, because principally I find that abhorrent.”

With Dream’s original tweet about the speedrun rejection receiving over 130,000 likes on Twitter, it’s clear that many of his fans are invested in seeing a more thorough review of the accusations, but as of yet it is unclear how that will be conducted.