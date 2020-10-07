 Dellor shocked as Twitch finally unbans him after over a year - Dexerto
Dellor shocked as Twitch finally unbans him after over a year

Published: 7/Oct/2020 14:54

by Calum Patterson
Dellor streaming on Twitch
Dellor Twitch

After just over one year following his permanent ban from Twitch, dellor’s channel has been reinstated on the platform. The former Overwatch pro now says it’s his “second chance.”

Matt ‘dellor’ Vaughn has had a turbulent streaming career – he was dropped from his Overwatch team, Toronto Esports, after a racist outburst, effectively ending his career as a pro player.

Then, in 2019, he was banned from Twitch after telling his female teammate in Apex Legends to “cook a sandwich.” This ban originally earned him an indefinite suspension, before it was reduced to 30 days.

Upon his return however, his partnership had been revoked, leaving him without a sub button, seriously impacting his income. Then, in October 2019, dellor was “banned indefinitely for “self-harm” for breaking a keyboard on stream.”

Dellor streaming on Twitch

This ban prompted the hashtag #freedellor on Twitter, as fans thought the permanent ban was harsh. But, Twitch kept firm, and dellor eventually moved to streaming on YouTube instead.

He pleaded with Twitch to allow him back onto the platform on a handful of occasions. Finally, on October 6, seemingly out of the blue, dellor’s channel was reinstated, and his ban lifted.

“I had given up all hope,” dellor said on Twitter. “After everything I have said about them, Twitch actually unbanned me.”

His channel, complete with over 550,000 followers (and likely more as Twitch rebuilds the follow count after a suspension), is fully intact.

This doesn’t mean though that he will necessarily return to streaming on Twitch though. Being unbanned on the platform at least means he is able to play with friends who are streaming on Twitch themselves.

He is still not partnered on the platform and does not have a subscribe button. He will still be able to earn money through donations, but to access subscriptions or bits will need to become a Twitch affiliate.

However, if he wants to become a partner again, it would mean stopping his YouTube streams altogether, where he has now built up a following since his time away from Twitch.

Future reveals insane custom Chevrolet truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 16:00

by Kieran Bicknell
Future's new K5 Blazer
Instagram: @hre_wheels

Rapper Future has had an incredible career spanning over several decades. In that time, he’s risen through the ranks to become a household name in the rap/hip-hop genres. Now, he’s revealed the latest addition to his garage in the form of this crazy one-off Chevrolet Blazer.

Future – real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn – is an American rap artist from Atlanta, Georgia. In his time as a musician, he has amassed a number of awards and released several critically-acclaimed albums and tracks.

With a car collection including Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, and Bentleys, he has now revealed his latest addition.

Standing out from his collection of ‘typical’ exotic cars, Future has now taken delivery of his custom-commissioned Chevrolet K5 Blazer truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Future Custom K5 Blazer
Instagram: @hre_wheels
Future commissioned the custom truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Future’s new Ringbrothers Chevy K5 Blazer

This fully-restored, one-off build looks absolutely incredible and will stand out among Future’s other ‘stock’ cars. Finished in British Racing Green, this is a color that was not available from factory, and was used only for his personal build.

The exterior has been left mostly stock other than the color change, but the front headlights have been upgraded to LED units. Not only have the headlights been changed, but also the wheels – the stock items being replaced by a set of 18″ gold HRE wheels.

Inside, the car has been completely re-trimmed in brown leather, with a number of embossed logos throughout. The factory analog dials have been refreshed, but a 10″ touchscreen has been fitted to the dash. This is coupled to an uprated JL audio system – a key upgrade for a musician such as Future.

Future unveiled the truck on his Instagram:

Underneath the hood is the biggest upgrade to the car – a complete engine and transmission swap. The stock motor has been ditched for a 6.2l LS3 V8, coupled to an uprated GM automatic transmission. With 430hp on tap, Future will have plenty of fun driving this custom truck around.

RingBrothers co-owner Mike Ring is justifiably proud of the result: “We’re humbled that people continue to come to us for special projects like this.”

“We realize that our customers could get a new Ferrari or Lamborghini but choose us instead. It’s an honor we don’t take lightly, so we put our heart into each project. We’re glad Future appreciates that.”

