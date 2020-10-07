Dellor shocked as Twitch finally unbans him after over a year - Dexerto

After just over one year following his permanent ban from Twitch, dellor’s channel has been reinstated on the platform. The former Overwatch pro now says it’s his “second chance.”

Matt ‘dellor’ Vaughn has had a turbulent streaming career – he was dropped from his Overwatch team, Toronto Esports, after a racist outburst, effectively ending his career as a pro player.

Then, in 2019, he was banned from Twitch after telling his female teammate in Apex Legends to “cook a sandwich.” This ban originally earned him an indefinite suspension, before it was reduced to 30 days.

Upon his return however, his partnership had been revoked, leaving him without a sub button, seriously impacting his income. Then, in October 2019, dellor was “banned indefinitely for “self-harm” for breaking a keyboard on stream.”

This ban prompted the hashtag #freedellor on Twitter, as fans thought the permanent ban was harsh. But, Twitch kept firm, and dellor eventually moved to streaming on YouTube instead.

He pleaded with Twitch to allow him back onto the platform on a handful of occasions. Finally, on October 6, seemingly out of the blue, dellor’s channel was reinstated, and his ban lifted.

“I had given up all hope,” dellor said on Twitter. “After everything I have said about them, Twitch actually unbanned me.”

His channel, complete with over 550,000 followers (and likely more as Twitch rebuilds the follow count after a suspension), is fully intact.

This doesn’t mean though that he will necessarily return to streaming on Twitch though. Being unbanned on the platform at least means he is able to play with friends who are streaming on Twitch themselves.

He is still not partnered on the platform and does not have a subscribe button. He will still be able to earn money through donations, but to access subscriptions or bits will need to become a Twitch affiliate.

However, if he wants to become a partner again, it would mean stopping his YouTube streams altogether, where he has now built up a following since his time away from Twitch.