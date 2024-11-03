Fousey responds after Kick CEO bans him from platform indefinitely

Fousey was banned from Kick only minutes into his 30 day stream, and Kick CEO Eddie has explained why the creator has been banned from his platform indefinitely.

When it comes to streamers, it’s rare for someone to be permanently banned from a platform with no chance of coming back or appealing the ban. High profile instances of this like Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban spark wild speculation as to what could have really happened for a ban to be permanent.

However, in the case of Fousey, Kick CEO Eddie explained why Fousey is banned in no uncertain terms in a reply to Sam Pepper.

“No more Fousey, man. This isn’t good for anyone,” is what he had to say.

Considering the amount of controversy Fousey has been steeped in during his return to livestreaming, this isn’t a huge surprise. Kai Cenat even offered to help him out, but cancelled his invite after a disastrous video call during his Mafiathon.

This ban in particular came off the back of the creator threatening to harm himself during his livestream, threats that had viewers fearing for his safety.

In the wake of his permanent removal from the platform, Fousey responded to the ban and blamed his production team for his on-stream crash out.

“Within 10 minutes of going live, the settings were wrong. My team, who had assured me we were ready 48 hours ago, hadn’t checked or tested everything thoroughly. The audio was muted for 30 minutes. I lost it under the pressure and ended up saying things I’m not proud of. I know I take accountability for my actions, but the setup broke me,” he explained.

“KICK, you unbanned me right after, but banning me at that moment, when I was your biggest star, without even a call or a text… wasn’t right. So, that’s it. You won’t see me on kick.com/fousey anymore, unless someday I’m streaming a concert as one of the world’s biggest rappers.”

He has posted several tweets in rapid succession since his ban, calling out Kick and threatening violence toward others.