 xQc slams "unfair" Among Us Game Awards win over Warzone - Dexerto
xQc slams “unfair” Among Us Game Awards win over Warzone

Published: 12/Dec/2020 14:20

by Luke Edwards
xQc/InnerSloth

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed the decision to award Among Us as the Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2020, highlighting some of the game’s online issues.

While The Last of Us Part II was the smash hit of this year’s The Game Awards, netting eight wins, there were other awards on the night that have attracted plenty of attention.

InnerSloth’s popular title ‘Among Us’ brought home the Best Multiplayer Game award, fighting off competition from Warzone, Valorant, Fall Guys and Animal Crossing. It also won Best Mobile game, ahead of Genshin Impact, CoD Mobile, Legends of Runeterra and Pokemon Cafe Mix.

However, the decision to give the Best Multiplayer accolade to Among Us didn’t go down too well with some parts of the gaming community. Some players argued that a game released in 2018 should not be considered for an award in 2020, while others questioned whether its success was sustained for long enough to deserve the award.

Among us characters
InnerSloth
Among Us is one of 2020’s biggest hits.

xQc infuriated by Among Us Best Multiplayer win

xQc also had major objections to Among Us being awarded Best Multiplayer, but for different reasons. He claimed Among Us was too laggy to play, and said Warzone or some VR games would have been much worthier recipients.

“The game wasn’t playable for three months straight because of lag,” he argued.

“Out there, VR games and Warzone make elaborate, insane network infrastructures that are hard to maintain and keep up for the players. And they do it with meticulous detail.

“They pop off. One hundred player lobbies, always doing well, never lagging. ‘F**k these guys man.’ So unfair dude. It shouldn’t be this way.”

Despite initially being one of the main beneficiaries of the Among Us hype, xQc has since dialed down on streaming the game, having only played it once since November 11.

Warzone has one of the largest player bases in gaming: since its initial release in March, its player base has increased from six million to 75 million people. It was nominated for two awards in this year’s event: Best Multiplayer and Best Ongoing, losing out on the latter to No Man’s Sky.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next? Bellator boss sparks Dillon Danis rumors

Published: 12/Dec/2020 13:19

by Georgina Smith
Jake Paul and Dillon Danis side by side
Instagram: jakepaul / Twitter: dillondanis

CEO of Bellator MMA, Scott Coker, has sparked rumors of a potential fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis after revealing that conversations between their teams are ongoing.

What started as exhibition fights exclusively between influencers like Logan Paul, KSI, and Joe Weller, has turned into a spectacle where social media stars are pitted against huge names in professional boxing.

Most recently, Logan Paul was announced to be fighting Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021. Younger brother Jake Paul also revealed that he is “dedicating his life” to defeating Conor McGregor, after winning his fight against Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul Evander Kane Boxing
Joe Scarnici / Triller
Jake Paul dominated Nate Robinson in the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout.

But the question on everyone’s lips is always, ‘who’s next.’ With many pro boxers tempted by the publicity of these huge exhibition fights, the pool of willing participants is widening, and it doesn’t seem like either of the Paul brothers will back down from a challenge.

Is Jake Paul going to fight Dillon Danis?

Back in August, professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis revealed in an interview with ESPN MMA that he believed he would at some point fight Jake Paul, and described the young star as “the one that really wants to fight me.”

However, rumors as to whether the fight would ever actually go ahead were certainly up in the air, and Dillon was thrown out as just one in a sea of names of potential competitors for Jake.

Now, Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker has provided some solidity to those rumors, by revealing that there are actually talks going on behind the scenes to try and arrange something between the two stars.

When asked by Nolan King of MMA Junkie about the status of the fight, Coker said “Those calls have been happening for a year, you know. And you know what, I’m sure Danis would love to fight him.”

Topic starts at 6:53

He explained that while Jake seemed focused on boxing, Coker would love him to give mixed martial arts a try, potentially with a “two-fight contract” in mind where they “let him go do boxing, and come back and do MMA.”

He ended by saying “never say never, and a lot of it has to do with what Dillon wants to do. But he’s gung ho, he’s all for it.” Coker asserted that “I’m sure at some point it will happen.”

The knowledge that their teams are in talks with each other may come as exciting news for those who are a fan of these style of fights, and with Danis seeming more than up for taking on Jake Paul, it seems like it will be one to watch.