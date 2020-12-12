xQc slams "unfair" Among Us Game Awards win over Warzone - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed the decision to award Among Us as the Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2020, highlighting some of the game’s online issues.

While The Last of Us Part II was the smash hit of this year’s The Game Awards, netting eight wins, there were other awards on the night that have attracted plenty of attention.

InnerSloth’s popular title ‘Among Us’ brought home the Best Multiplayer Game award, fighting off competition from Warzone, Valorant, Fall Guys and Animal Crossing. It also won Best Mobile game, ahead of Genshin Impact, CoD Mobile, Legends of Runeterra and Pokemon Cafe Mix.

However, the decision to give the Best Multiplayer accolade to Among Us didn’t go down too well with some parts of the gaming community. Some players argued that a game released in 2018 should not be considered for an award in 2020, while others questioned whether its success was sustained for long enough to deserve the award.

xQc infuriated by Among Us Best Multiplayer win

xQc also had major objections to Among Us being awarded Best Multiplayer, but for different reasons. He claimed Among Us was too laggy to play, and said Warzone or some VR games would have been much worthier recipients.

“The game wasn’t playable for three months straight because of lag,” he argued.

“Out there, VR games and Warzone make elaborate, insane network infrastructures that are hard to maintain and keep up for the players. And they do it with meticulous detail.

“They pop off. One hundred player lobbies, always doing well, never lagging. ‘F**k these guys man.’ So unfair dude. It shouldn’t be this way.”

Despite initially being one of the main beneficiaries of the Among Us hype, xQc has since dialed down on streaming the game, having only played it once since November 11.

Warzone has one of the largest player bases in gaming: since its initial release in March, its player base has increased from six million to 75 million people. It was nominated for two awards in this year’s event: Best Multiplayer and Best Ongoing, losing out on the latter to No Man’s Sky.