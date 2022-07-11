What was Howie Mandel’s deleted TikTok video? You might not want to know

Virginia Glaze . 1 hour ago

The internet is flooded with comments about comedian Howie Mandel’s deleted TikTok video… but you might not be prepared for what the mysterious clip was actually about.

Howie Mandel has successfully carved out a substantial online presence for himself outside of his mainstream fame as an iconic TV show host and comedian.

Notably appearing in several of David Dobrik’s most famous vlogs back in the day, Mandel now has his very own Tiktok account, which boasts over 9 million followers.

YouTube: Howie Mandel Does Stuff Howie Mandel has his very own podcast, ‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff.’

While he’s known for the occasional humorous hijinks on his famous profile, the internet is buzzing about a video that he uploaded and subsequently deleted — with many users regretting ever looking up the clip, in the first place.

Why did Howie Mandel delete his TikTok video?

On July 11, 2022, Mandel uploaded a video to TikTok showing a photo of a prolapsed anus.

“When my friend Niel bent over, this happened,” he said, as though reading out text from his phone. “Does somebody know, is this [redacted] related? And if it is, what do we do about it? Ow.”

It’s unclear why Mandel decided to post a clip with such a graphic image to social media, but the clip was reportedly taken down just hours after being uploaded.

Now, thanks to the odd video, most of Mandel’s TikTok comments are full of remarks asking him to make a statement or acknowledge the deleted post in some way.

TikTok: officialhowiemandel Commenters aren’t letting this one go.

Better yet are the hilarious memes taking over Twitter, where netizens are clearly regretting searching up the clip.

For now, Mandel has yet to comment on the subject… but this wouldn’t be the first time he’s made a questionable TikTok post.