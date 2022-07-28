What is TikTok’s viral ‘My Birkin’ trend?

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

TikTokers are going viral with their videos comparing two similar objects or people using the popular ‘My Berkin’ sound — but where did this trend start?

Audios, or ‘sounds’ as they’re called on TikTok, form the basis for a huge portion of the content you can find on the app. Many videos utilize sounds that are already on the platform, which are often songs, both new and old.

Many sounds are also created from original content that users upload to the app, and it’s a common occurrence to see people turn the audio from random videos into viral trends.

One of the latest sounds to spark a new trend, is from TikToker Charles Gross. In a video uploaded back in March, Charles compared two bags from the same brand, saying: “My Birkin. Another Birkin. But what makes these two Birkins different, and what small feature about them divides the Hermès collector community?”

Viewers saw the viral potential in this sound, and started using it in their videos, where they have been comparing two very similar objects or people, and identifying the “small feature” that sets them apart, as per Charles Gross’ original video.

In one video, user Madz Hart compared two cats, one of which was made out of lego, and in another video, the Merrell Twins showed that the difference between them is their dimples. Others have used the audio to compare anything from clothing items and hair products to TV shows and animals.

There have been over 11,000 videos made with this popular sound so far, with videos participating in trend garnering millions of views, and hundreds of thousands of likes.

Charles’ original video also now has over 1.8 million views and 180,000 likes, with those numbers set to rise as more users discover the wildly popular trend, and upload their own takes on the viral audio.