Wendy’s customer sneaks into kitchen to make her own food in viral video

A Wendy’s customer went viral on TikTok after going back in the restaurant’s kitchen to make her own food.

Content creator Nazayah Perkins shared a TikTok clip of herself going into the food prep area of a Wendy’s store to make herself a chicken sandwich.

“I took matters into my own hands since Wendy’s wanna take decades to make my food,” she captioned the video, which amassed over 300,000 views.

The footage showed the giggling customer putting her phone on a table, before going through various steps to make a chicken sandwich.

In a follow-up clip, Nazayah explained that it took the Wendy’s workers “30 to 45 minutes just to make some nuggets and some fries. So me being drunk and hungry, I walked my ass to the back and made myself a chicken sandwich.”

The content creator also addressed critics who said she should’ve worn gloves to make the food, saying “I didn’t touch anybody’s [food] besides mine. And I didn’t even eat it.”

Many TikTok users in the comments were in hysterics over Nazayah’s antics. “She said ‘I’m going to help myself don’t mind if I do,'” one person quipped. “I just know this had to be a drunk night,” another wrote. “Sis recorded herself doing a whole crime,” a third added, along with crying laughing emojis.

Others, however, slammed the customer for causing cross-contamination by not using gloves. “The fact that you did that is annoying. Cross contamination is a hot mess,” one commented. “Touched nobody’s food but yours but yet you still touched everything bare handed,” another said.

“That’s still nasty because now it’s cross contamination, you should know better,” another wrote, to which Nazayah replied, “I guess.”

For all the latest entertainment news and content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.