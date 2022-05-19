Valkyrae reveals she’s already been asked to fight in influencer boxing events

Popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae recently took up boxing — and she’s already received offers to fight in upcoming influencer boxing events.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the most popular broadcasters online. Boasting over 3 million YouTube subscribers, she’s also a co-owner of 100 Thieves and has appeared in a few major music videos.

However, she’s about to add another big title to her resume after diving into the sport of boxing.

The streamer got inspired after watching Creator Clash this past weekend, which saw 18 influencers face off in the boxing ring for charity.

The event made history by holding the first-ever women’s influencer boxing match, which saw Twitch streamer ‘JustaMinx’ emerge victorious over opponent ‘Yodeling Haley.’

Shortly thereafter, Rae posted a photo of herself in a boxing gym wearing athletic gear, showing that she’s ready to start her own foray into combat sports after witnessing the fist-flying action over the weekend.

First time learning how to fight and box with a trainer😮‍💨🎉 pic.twitter.com/k1c7N4bKLY — RAE (@Valkyrae) May 18, 2022

It hasn’t taken long for other influencers and event organizers to take notice. According to Valkyrae, she’s already been tapped as a possible fighter for future boxing showdowns just days after announcing her intent to start the sport.

“I did not confirm to any fighting event,” she clarified during a recent live stream. “I did not. Have I been asked to a few? Yes, I have been asked to a few different boxing events already.”

With iDubbbz confirming that a Creator Clash 2 is definitely happening, fans are curious to see if she’ll make it on the next fight card when 2023 rolls around.

Streaming group OTK has similarly expressed a desire to host their own boxing event. As the influencer boxing bug is at an all-time high, there’s no telling when, where, or with whom Valkyrae may make her first boxing debut — but she’s already received challenges from major names like the WWE’s Zelina Vega.