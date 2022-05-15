Mizkif and Valkyrae say they want to try boxing after Creator Clash

iDubbbz’s Creator Clash was a massive success as it pitted tons of streamers and content creators against each other in the boxing ring. The event has stoked tons of interest across Twitch and YouTube’s top streamers, as Mizkif and Valkyrae want in on the action.

It seems like everybody in the streaming world tuned into the Creator Clash boxing event on May 14.

Tons of internet personalities fought in the event including iDubbbz, Harley Morenstein, Justaminx, Alex Wassabi, and many more.

After the event, streamers across the web shared their desire to put their fighting skills to the test, including two of the biggest live streamers around.

Mizkif and Valkyrae want in on the boxing action

Both Valkyrae and Mizkif shared their desire to get into fighting after seeing how much fun the contestants had at Creator Clash.

Valkyrae said, “Since the boxing match I’ve been curious what it’s like to fight somebody lol. I’m 5’3.5”, 105 pounds who wants to beat me up?”

Fellow streamers Ludwig and Disguised Toast were also interested in a potential boxing event as the pair teased a “Twitch vs YouTube” event that could come sometime down the road.

Mizkif also put out a challenge to his massive amount of followers on social media and said, “Like this tweet if you think you can beat me in a boxing fight.”

Mizkif even uploaded a video on May 15 reacting to the Creator Clash event and even took off his shirt to show potential opponents he means business.

Time starts at 6:01

Although there are no concrete plans for either of them to step into the ring, the streamers certainly seem interested in trying out boxing themselves.