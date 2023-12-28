Valkyrae reveals she has re-signed with YouTube despite problems with the platform

YouTube’s streaming queen Valkyrae has re-signed with the platform in an exclusive deal, securing what was no doubt another substantial contract following her previous move from Twitch – but has admitted the site is not “perfect”.

100 Thieves member Rachael ‘Valkyrae‘ Hofstetter initially joined YouTube in 2020, leaving behind her Twitch channel. Although seen as a risk at the time, she was among a handful of streamers who helped elevate YouTube’s role in streaming.

She then re-signed with the platform in early 2022, committing her future to YouTube until at least 2024.

With that deal now coming to a close, she has confirmed that no changes are afoot, despite YouTube not being perfect, and has re-signed once again.

Valkyrae sticks with YouTube over Twitch and Kick

Without a major announcement, Valkyrae simply notified her fans of the new deal during one of her streams.

“You know how before we would do like YouTube announcements and stuff, and it would be all crazy? I was like, ‘I’m just going to tell them’. Yeah, I’ve re-signed to YouTube,” the streamer said.

But, she quickly added, “Although it’s not perfect – I don’t think any platform is perfect – I feel pretty comfortable and happy. And they do ‘deal’ with me,” she laughed.

Valkyrae didn’t go into any further detail on the deal, such as it’s length, and certainly not what kind of financial deal was struck.

But, given her popularity on the platform, which has remained steady if stagnant for years now (her subscriber count has only increased by 200,000 in 2023, a small increase compared to previous years), the deal will no doubt be a lucrative one.

Other YouTube streamers may also be in negotiations for new deals as the year ticks over, if they have not signed them in the background already.