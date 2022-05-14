iDubbbz hints at Creator Clash 2 as boxing event ramps up

iDubbbz’s Creator Clash charity boxing event is well on its way to fruition — but another event of its kind could already be in the works.

YouTube star Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Washburn is changing the influencer boxing landscape in a huge way.

Creator Clash, a charity-based boxing event, is pitting a slew of unconventional creators against each other for the benefit of the American Heart Association, the Alzheimer’s Association of America, and other charitable organizations.

After months of teasing this boxing extravaganza, the event is now on the horizon and will finally take place on May 14.

During a May 13 press conference, fans and media got to ask the participating fighters questions about their experiences in combat sports, their training methods, and whether or not there will be a second Creator Clash in the future.

When prompted with the possibility, iDubbbz appeared to be enthusiastic about another Creator Clash event, saying it will “definitely” happen — potentially next year.

“The air is nice here,” he joked about Tampa, Florida — the setting for this upcoming boxing bash. “It lubricates the joints. It’s like the boxing city, as far as I’m concerned. We’re definitely gonna do it again. Somewhere in Florida, probably. Maybe Tampa.”

The event organizer and main event @Idubbbz hints at a #creatorclash 2 coming to Florida again 👀 pic.twitter.com/JVoxXfcrdo — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 14, 2022

This isn’t the first time he’s spoken on the subject; in our interview with iDubbbz last month, the YouTuber said he was willing to entertain the idea of another boxing showdown — or even the idea of a promotional boxing company.

“Right now, we’re just sort of flying by the seat of our pants,” he said of the idea. “If it ends up working out, I can see that. I think we’d want to do it differently. …the sky’s the limit as far as who we can involve in future events.”

Creator Clash is set to air on Saturday, May 14 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Fans can buy tickets on Creator Clash’s official website, or check our hub for more information.