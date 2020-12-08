Logo
Valkyrae fans aren’t happy about her & Logan Paul possibly dating

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:50 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 22:00

by Virginia Glaze
Fans outraged after Logan Paul x Valkyrae rumors
YouTube: Logan Paul / Instagram: ValkyRae

Logan Paul Valkyrae

Fans of popular streamer ‘Valkyrae’ are hitting out at YouTube star Logan Paul, after his friend, Mike Majlak, hinted that the influencer-turned-boxer was interested in her.

Valkyrae, once an avid Twitch streamer, has become a household name on YouTube after signing an official, exclusive broadcasting contract with the platform in January.

It seems that her unprecedented rise to fame has been noted by a few other influencers — including white collar boxer Logan Paul, who is apparently eyeing the streamer as a potential romantic partner.

Coming off the breakthrough announcement of his upcoming exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, Paul’s friend and co-host Mike Majlak revealed his purported intentions toward Rae during a December 8 episode of Majlak’s ‘Night Shift’ YouTube series.

It seems that Paul and model Josie Canseco have parted ways, according to Majlak — which came as news to both his fans and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, who was not aware of this development.

That being said, Paul apparently already has his eye on another girl, as Majlak hinted during the episode.

“Logan is like, recently single too, and he keeps asking me about Valkyrae,” Majlak explained. “Is she single?”

(Topic begins at 5:30)

Nadeshot relayed that, to his knowledge, Rae isn’t currently seeing anyone, leading to a humorous conversation between the two as to her interests; but it doesn’t look like the internet is too enthusiastic about this possibility.

Many commenters lashed out at Nadeshot for even entertaining the idea, with one user writing: “I’m not the overly woke type and I’m a fan of Nade, but it’s weird as hell to be talking about an employee in this manner. Seems like your about to give her away for 3 goats and a bag of silver.”

Still others warned Logan Paul to “stay away” from Rae, implying that they would take some sort of action against the star if he tried to make a move on her.

Valkyrae has now spoken out about the situation, and her stance on the subject is quite clear: she’s not interested, at all.

Sorry, Logan – looks like you’ll have to look elsewhere for a streamer girlfriend!

NikkieTutorials reveals criminals behind gunpoint robbery were arrested

Published: 8/Dec/2020 19:40

by Virginia Glaze
NikkieTutorials robbery case update
YouTube: NikkieTutorials

Nikkie Tutorials

YouTube star and beauty guru Nikkie ‘NikkieTutorials’ de Jager has given fans a long-awaited update in the case of an incident that took place in August, when she and fiancé Dylan were robbed at gunpoint.

NikkieTutorials has become one of YouTube’s most celebrated makeup artists over the course of her long-established career on the platform, accruing over 13 million subscribers due to her skill with pigment and bubbly personality.

However, the Dutch-based YouTuber made headlines in January for an entirely different reason, after revealing being forced to reveal her identity as a trans woman due to unidentified blackmailers.

Although she didn’t get to release the information on her own terms, fans flocked to Nikkie in support and praise — but, unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of her woes, as the YouTube star and her fiancé were both held at gunpoint in an armed robbery seven months later in August.

Thankfully, both parties were unharmed, as de Jager updated her fans in an Instagram post that shocked the internet. At the time, no arrests had been made, but now, she has released a long-awaited update that has brought both herself and her viewers much-needed relief.

In a YouTube video on December 8, de Jager stated that Dutch police had informed her that arrests have been made in relation to the robbery case.

That being said, the YouTuber has declined to speak on the matter further, in order to protect both the ongoing investigation and her own privacy, although she assured fans that she and her fiancé are immensely relieved by the news.

“This will be all we have to say about it,” she clarified. “For our privacy, but also for the sake of the case. If you’re part of the media and you want our reaction we’re sorry, but this video will have to do. Just know that we are very relieved and we’ll just see what happens.”

(Topic begins at 0:30)

It seems that her fanbase shares her sentiments and is hoping for a swift delivery of justice for the internet star — a bright, cheerful woman who has been dealt difficult cards in her path to online fame.