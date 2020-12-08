Logo
Charli D’Amelio addresses rumors she bought followers on TikTok 

Published: 8/Dec/2020 6:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Charli D’Amelio hit back at rumors that she’s been buying followers on TikTok, claiming she never has, and any suspicious accounts following her are the same bots that everyone else has.

Charli D’Amelio made history as the first TikTok influencer to reach 100 million followers. It was supposed to be a cause of celebration. Instead, it led to rumors and accusations that she had been buying followers.

People went through her list of followers and noticed many recent ones looked like suspicious blank accounts. Someone also pointed out that her follower count had unusual spikes at the 20-second mark of every minute.

It didn’t necessarily prove anything, but it led to some backlash on social media, which soured the moment. The ball was in her court to respond, but she finally did in the latest episode of her podcast, Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix.

Charli D’Amelio claims she’s never bought followers on TikTok.

“Have I ever bought followers for myself or anyone? No, I have not,” said Charli D’Amelio. She also shut down claims that her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, and their friends had done the same.“Has my family? No, they have not. Has anyone that I know? No, they have not.”

“Are there bots on the app called TikTok? Indeed. Everyone has bots,” she added. “That’s how the app is run. That’s how the app works. That’s how they make the app look the way it is.”

“Can I control that? Absolutely not,” she said. “I have no power. I do not work at TikTok. My father does not work at TikTok either. I know a lot of people think that. He does not. Moral of the story. I do not buy followers.”

Charli D’Amelio acknowledged that bots on TikTok probably contributed to her numbers to an extent. However, that doesn’t mean she bought them. Plus, it’s not like she’s the only one who has them.

Haters and deniers will still have their views, but fans and followers are satisfied with her explanation.

Hopefully, now that she’s cleared things up once and for all, she can celebrate her 100 million follower milestone.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.