Charli D’Amelio addresses rumors she bought followers on TikTok 

Charli D’Amelio hit back at rumors that she’s been buying followers on TikTok, claiming she never has, and any suspicious accounts following her are the same bots that everyone else has.

Charli D’Amelio made history as the first TikTok influencer to reach 100 million followers. It was supposed to be a cause of celebration. Instead, it led to rumors and accusations that she had been buying followers.

People went through her list of followers and noticed many recent ones looked like suspicious blank accounts. Someone also pointed out that her follower count had unusual spikes at the 20-second mark of every minute.

It didn’t necessarily prove anything, but it led to some backlash on social media, which soured the moment. The ball was in her court to respond, but she finally did in the latest episode of her podcast, Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix.

“Have I ever bought followers for myself or anyone? No, I have not,” said Charli D’Amelio. She also shut down claims that her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, and their friends had done the same.“Has my family? No, they have not. Has anyone that I know? No, they have not.”

“Are there bots on the app called TikTok? Indeed. Everyone has bots,” she added. “That’s how the app is run. That’s how the app works. That’s how they make the app look the way it is.”

“Can I control that? Absolutely not,” she said. “I have no power. I do not work at TikTok. My father does not work at TikTok either. I know a lot of people think that. He does not. Moral of the story. I do not buy followers.”

Charli D’Amelio acknowledged that bots on TikTok probably contributed to her numbers to an extent. However, that doesn’t mean she bought them. Plus, it’s not like she’s the only one who has them.

Haters and deniers will still have their views, but fans and followers are satisfied with her explanation.

Hopefully, now that she’s cleared things up once and for all, she can celebrate her 100 million follower milestone.