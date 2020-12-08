Logo
Mike Majlak defends “internet boxer” Logan Paul over Mayweather fight

Published: 8/Dec/2020 1:32

by Alan Bernal
Mike Majlak Logan Paul
Mike Majlak / Logan Paul Instagram

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Mike Majlak

Logan Paul has been getting flack for being an “internet boxer” going up against the lossless Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming exhibition match, but friend and fellow YouTuber Mike Majlak thinks the Maverick is going to surprise some people.

Even though Mayweather is toeing out of retirement for his bout against Paul, analysts and onlookers have been overwhelmingly favoring the 50-0-0 fighter to the 0-1 YouTuber.

There’ve been a ton reactions to the exhibition game, and not many are seen as encouraging for the Maverick camp. But that’s not going to discourage Paul from training until they step into the ring together and let the gloves do the talking.

And it’s specifically because of how Paul has been training that Majlak thinks the fight could be a lot more entertaining than what people are expecting.

Logan Paul Instragram
Logan Paul has been consistent in his training for a newfound boxing career.

After promoting the event on his Instagram, a skeptic chimed in. They called the entire fight a “joke” and expected “Mayweather to defensively toy with an internet boxer.” That’s when Majlak got the inclination that Paul was being underestimated.

“Logan takes boxing more seriously than Floyd does nowadays,” he said. “Kid spars gold gloves every morning and watches film every single night.”

According to the ImPaulsive co-host, even though he’s just being labeled as an entertainer, Paul’s been showing a ton of grit in the lead up to one of the biggest headlining bouts a beginning fighter could ask for.

Majlak is confident the YouTuber-turned-boxer will put on a respectable performance in the exhibition match. In defending his friends he said, “I think you’d be surprised just how capable an ‘internet boxer’ really is.”

logan paul floyd mayweather fight

Paul is going to go toe-to-toe with one of the most dangerous men to ever step into a ring. With only one official match in his history, Paul, 25, will have his youth and more prep time than Mayweather – seeing as he’s been looking forward to this match for a while.

Mayweather, 50, of course, will need no qualifiers to his boxing prowess. Though he was comfortable in retirement, the perfect-record fighter will have a wealth of experience to draw from.

Fanmio Boxing will hold the exhibition between Paul and Mayweather on February 20, 2021.

PewDiePie starts new Hardcore Minecraft series & instantly regrets it

Published: 7/Dec/2020 22:52

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PewDiePie / Mojang

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg said goodbye to his iconic Minecraft world on December 7 and launched a new series by starting over again from scratch. However, the Swede’s attempt at Hardcore mode left him missing his old save file.

PewDiePie’s Minecraft videos in 2019 were a major hit as viewers flocked to his channel each week to watch his adventures in the sandbox title. His uploads were so popular, it made the Mojang release one of the most played games of the year on YouTube & Twitch.

Kjellberg revealed on December 7 that he is launching a new series based on the 2009 title, and surprised fans when he said goodbye to his infamous “Bro Land” and started a new world. The Hardcore run had the content creator yearning for his old save file.

Screenshot of popular YouTuber PewDiePie playing Minecraft Hardcore Mode.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber has embarked on a Hardcore Minecraft series.

PewDiePie creates Hardcore Minecraft series

The YouTuber kicked off his latest upload by revealing that he was going to be making a new world in Minecraft. “We had an amazing adventure. We built crazy structures that I’m genuinely proud of. We beat the game like 600 times. I know this is going to hurt. But I think it’s time to start a new world,” he said before creating a new save file.

Pewds then announced that his new series would be surviving in the game’s Hardcore mode, though he instantly missed his old in-game pets such as Sven. “I am so lonely. Honestly, this is so sad. I need someone to hold me,” he exclaimed jokingly. After showing off the new base to his audience, the entertainer yelled “Is anyone out there!? I need a friend. Help!”

The creator then got to work and made his way to the Nether world to collect materials. However, things got tense when he got jumped by a Creeper with only half a heart of life left. “Ahhhh!” he screamed as he sprinted back to his house. After healing, he ended the episode and told his fans “In next episode we are going to find a friend…. I hope!” before adding, “Place your bets how many episodes we’re going to last. If I die, it’s over.”

(Topic starts at 00:47)

The Hardcore mode’s permadeath feature certainly brings a new level of tension to his series. Even though he misses all his pets from the old save file, PewDiePie explained that starting a new world actually felt “good.”

Fans no doubt will be thrilled to see the new adventures he comes up with in the sandbox title. Hopefully he can reunite with his dog Sven sooner rather than later.