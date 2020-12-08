Mike Majlak defends “internet boxer” Logan Paul over Mayweather fight

Logan Paul has been getting flack for being an “internet boxer” going up against the lossless Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming exhibition match, but friend and fellow YouTuber Mike Majlak thinks the Maverick is going to surprise some people.

Even though Mayweather is toeing out of retirement for his bout against Paul, analysts and onlookers have been overwhelmingly favoring the 50-0-0 fighter to the 0-1 YouTuber.

There’ve been a ton reactions to the exhibition game, and not many are seen as encouraging for the Maverick camp. But that’s not going to discourage Paul from training until they step into the ring together and let the gloves do the talking.

And it’s specifically because of how Paul has been training that Majlak thinks the fight could be a lot more entertaining than what people are expecting.

After promoting the event on his Instagram, a skeptic chimed in. They called the entire fight a “joke” and expected “Mayweather to defensively toy with an internet boxer.” That’s when Majlak got the inclination that Paul was being underestimated.

“Logan takes boxing more seriously than Floyd does nowadays,” he said. “Kid spars gold gloves every morning and watches film every single night.”

According to the ImPaulsive co-host, even though he’s just being labeled as an entertainer, Paul’s been showing a ton of grit in the lead up to one of the biggest headlining bouts a beginning fighter could ask for.

Majlak is confident the YouTuber-turned-boxer will put on a respectable performance in the exhibition match. In defending his friends he said, “I think you’d be surprised just how capable an ‘internet boxer’ really is.”

Paul is going to go toe-to-toe with one of the most dangerous men to ever step into a ring. With only one official match in his history, Paul, 25, will have his youth and more prep time than Mayweather – seeing as he’s been looking forward to this match for a while.

Mayweather, 50, of course, will need no qualifiers to his boxing prowess. Though he was comfortable in retirement, the perfect-record fighter will have a wealth of experience to draw from.

Fanmio Boxing will hold the exhibition between Paul and Mayweather on February 20, 2021.