UFC star Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Mike Tyson after Logan Paul

Move over, Logan Paul! Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett wants to be next in line to duke it out with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson now that the boxing legend has returned to the ring.

Ever since Mike Tyson stepped back into the world of boxing to battle it out with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout, the combat sports world has been wondering who he will fight next.

Reports have indicated that his next opponent could very well be YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, who has shown more interest in taking on the 55-year-old ever since many in the industry, such as Joe Rogan, predicted Tyson over him.

Advertisement

However, Logan Paul isn’t the only one hoping for a fight against the legend, as mixed martial artist Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett expressed interest in a possible match in a video with Barstool Sports.

Paddy Pimblett vs Mike Tyson?

During a chat with Barstool Sports, he was asked about if he would be down to fight Mike Tyson and in typical Pimblett style, his answer didn’t disappoint.

“He’s like fifty-something now. I would fight him. I mean, he can box. Obviously, he can punch my f**king head right in,” he remarked, but teased he could have an advantage with his UFC skills. “But he doesn’t know when it’s coming when I shoot him. I don’t care if it’s a boxing match.”

Advertisement

To follow that up, he promised he would drop Mike right on his head, but noted it would be an “honor” to step into the ring with one of the all-time greats and would be down for an exhibition match.

(Segment begins at 3:40)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy The Baddy Pimblett (@paddythebaddyufc)

“That would be sick,” he said. “It would just be an honor. It’s Mike Tyson!”

Read More: Jake Paul challenged to WWE match by former champion Drew McIntyre

While it’s doubtful that Pimblett can jump in front of Logan Paul and fight Tyson very soon, it’s interesting to note that he also expressed a desire to fight The Maverick’s brother Jake Paul.

Back in September, Paddy called The Problem Child a “sausage” and stated he would be willing to fight (and beat) him “tomorrow,” adding that it was embarrassing that he beat ex UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Advertisement

Whether or not Pimblett does in fact end up fighting either Jake or Tyson remains to be seen, but hopefully, we end up seeing either at some point in the future.