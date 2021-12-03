Jake Paul challenged to WWE match by former champion Drew McIntyre

Social media star Jake Paul has been invited to have a match in the WWE by former champion Drew McIntyre, with the Scotsman comparing the YouTuber’s pre-fight antics to Muhammad Ali.

Over the last few years, Jake Paul has transitioned from having a full-time focus on YouTube to being more involved in the fight game.

The 24-year-old, who holds an undefeated 4-0-0 boxing record, has fought a few different opponents recently – starting with basketball player Nate Robinson before taking on Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley from the MMA world.

His upcoming fight with Tommy Fury represents his first ‘real’ challenge against a boxer and there is plenty of excitement around the two finally squaring off. Though, once he’s done with that, he’s got an invite to swap boxing for the wrestling world.

The invite comes from former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who complimented Jake’s ‘heel’ – bad guy – persona, and ability to make people want to see his fights. “Whenever I see him show up at these events and the whole crowd starts booing him, I’m like ‘wow, that’s pretty cool,” he told TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy.

The Scotsman compared the social media star to Muhammad Ali, noting that the boxing legend took inspiration from professional wrestling in his heyday, just like Jake seemingly has. He even challenged him to get inside the wrestling ring at some point.

“He (Jake) is basically the number one heel in the world, so if he wants to swing by WWE and get Claymore’d in the face, that’s just fine with me!” he added, referring to his signature Claymore Kick finishing move.

Now, it’s not like Jake Paul is unfamiliar with the world of WWE. Ahead of his brother Logan appearing at Wrestlemania last April, Jake was a part of some pre-match build up for that, making a cameo in a pre-match promo.

There’s no telling if he’d hang up his boxing gloves and strap on a pair of wrestling tights anytime soon, but it looks as if he’s got an open invite.