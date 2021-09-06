UFC’s Paddy Pimblett challenges “sausage” Jake Paul: “I’d fight him tomorrow”

The UFC’s newest star Paddy Pimblett has already been making a big name for himself and is now taking aim at YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, challenging The Problem Child to a fight.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm, securing victories over former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley en route to a 4-0 record.

While normally Paul is the one to issue challenges, the script was reversed when Pimblett was asked about the YouTuber in an interview with MMA Crazy.

Pimblett emerged victorious in his UFC debut, destroying Luigi Vendramini in the process. Riding high from the win, the Liverpool sensation gave his thoughts on Jake Paul and if he watched the Tyron Woodley match.

Paddy Pimblett on Jake Paul

“No, I don’t waste my time with sh*t like that,” he remarked. “The only thing I’ve seen is where Woodley catches him with a punch and nearly knocks him out. I’ve heard off a few people that Woodley got robbed… You need to finish people like that, or you’ll get robbed.”

When pressed for his thoughts on Jake Paul himself, Pimblett gave one heck of an answer.

“He’s a sausage,” the UFC star said. “I’d fight him tomorrow and I’d beat him tomorrow.”

“I’d punch his face in,” he added. “It’s embarrassing the fact that Woodley lost.”

Pimblett also believes that Woodley should just get the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo in order to get a second go at the YouTuber and thinks that “anyone who can box” would be able to win against the influencer.

“Literally anyone who can box. Tyron Woodley can box, but from what I hear he didn’t throw enough punches in the fight. He didn’t throw enough volume. So, that’s what cost him the fight, you know what I mean?” he explained. “Give him someone like Nate Diaz who will just jab his head off.”

Whether or not we end up seeing Pimblett vs Paul remains to be seen, but considering the MMA star is up to the task, the ball is now in Jake’s court.