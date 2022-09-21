Twitch streamer threatens to ban viewer for not subbing: “Don’t be poor”

EntertainmentEntertainment

Dylan Horetski
Twitch streamer KarenLiao threatened to ban a viewer for not subscribing to her channel after they sent a one-dollar donation during a recent stream.

Over the last few years, Twitch’s popularity has grown significantly. As of 2022, the platform has 140 million active users a month.

Among those users are a wide variety of viewers and streamers, most of which actively interact with each other through chat.

Sometimes, however, those interactions don’t always go to plan. Twitch streamer KarenLiao recently went viral after threatening to ban a viewer for not subscribing to their channel.

Twitch streamer threatens to ban viewer

During a recent stream on Twitch, a viewer sent Karen a one-dollar donation. However, she made it clear that she wasn’t happy with it.

“Did you just send me one dollar USD? What am I gonna buy with that?” she replied. “Don’t be a p*ssy. Come on, let’s go. Don’t be poor. You already did one dollar? Guess what? I’m literally getting 60 cents.”

They finished their rant, “If you don’t sub right now, 3, 2, 1… you’re getting banned.”

This isn’t the first time Twitch streamers have asked for subs on the platform — albeit most aren’t doing so as blatantly.

Ludwig, for example, was live for over a months time with a subathon in March 2021, where he gained hundreds of thousands of subscribers in the process.

