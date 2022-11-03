Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

On TikTok, people can give their favorite creators donations in the form of gifts, including things such as the lion — but how much is the lion worth on the app? Here’s everything you need to know.

Like many social media platforms, TikTok has its own live-streaming feature, allowing users who meet certain requirements to go live from their accounts and interact with fans in real-time.

TikTok also has its own donation system which allows users to send their favorite creators real money in the form of ‘gifts’ which can be bought with TikTok coins.

Each gift costs a different amount of coins, so naturally, if you want to donate more money to a specific creator, you would send them a more expensive gift.

The lion is just one of the gifts that you are able to send people on the app, but how much is it worth?

Unsplash: Collabstr TikTok attracts all different kinds of content creators.

How much is the lion worth on TikTok?

On TikTok, the lion gift costs 29,999 coins, which equates to about $400 US dollars.

While many of the gifts you can send people on TikTok are relatively cheap, the lion is one of the more expensive ones, so if you see this pop up in a live stream you are watching or hosting, you’ll know someone has donated a considerable amount of money.

If you want to donate a gift to someone on TikTok (whether that’s the lion or a much smaller gift) you’ll need to first purchase TikTok coins using real-world money.

To do this, go to your profile, click on the three lines, then go to ‘Settings and privacy.’ Then, click on the ‘Balance’ tab, and tap ‘Recharge’ next to your balance.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes