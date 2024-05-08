Man breaks internet with game changing sandwich-cutting hack

A man has set the internet ablaze after revealing the unusual way he cuts his sandwiches – and people are here for it.

Twitter/X user Ryan Duff recently dropped a new sandwich technique that people just can’t get enough of. Reminiscent of a pizza, Duff cut his sandwiches into three slices, providing more substance with each bite.

What truly makes the sandwich-cutting method so great though, is that three slices are set apart, crustless, delivering a delicious meaty center.

Additionally, the arrangement into three pieces, rather than the usual two, provides a pretty big bonus, as it looks like there is more sandwich, despite the quantity being the same.

Article continues after ad

After Ryan shared the post on social media, people just couldn’t get enough, and it has racked up nearly 20 million views.

“I cut my sandwich like this today and I’ll be honest you really did something here,” one wrote.

Article continues after ad

“I love that this is viral. It’s like the Mercedes of sandwiches,” another said, followed by a laughing emoji.

Some were curious about the sandwich-eating tactics, asking Ryan a question: “Does the top piece get eaten last?

To which he replied simply: “Yes.”

This isn’t the first time someone has gone viral for their unusual food preparation techniques – in April, TikTok was astounded after finding out they’d been eating airheads wrong the entire time.