xQc explains why he went “missing” during Miami F1 party

Streaming star xQc has revealed how he went “missing” during a night out after the F1 Miami GP.

On May 6, FaZe Banks sparked concern xQc’s fanbase, claiming in a post on social media that they’d lost the streaming star while partying in Miami after the F1 Grand Prix.

Banks also revealed he was in possession of many of xQc’s valuables, including his phone, wallet, passport, and luxury watch.

While the situation reminded many of the movie ‘The Hangover,’ it wasn’t long before xQc had been found and got home “safe and sound.”

xQc has since cleared up the situation in a social media post, explaining what happened during the night. While reassuring fans and telling them to “chill,” the streamer said that he gave Banks his belongings to look after since he was sober, also handing his watch to Mike Majlak’s girlfriend to look after.

It was then that he presumably went missing into the crowd, where Banks claimed he tried searching for the streamer for over an hour.

Thankfully, xQc had all his valuables returned to him in one piece after briefly going missing. However, fans are still worried for him, with many slamming him for willingly handing over his Richard Millie watch, valued at hundreds of thousands.

However, it’s fair to say xQc is known for a bit of luxury spending. The streamer car has purchased several high-end vehicles, including a $300k McLaren, BMW X6, and Tesla — despite not even holding a license to drive.