Reels continue to be a hugely popular feature on Instagram, but when it comes to creating content, it’s useful to know how long your videos can be. Here’s how long Instagram Reels can be in 2022.

Instagram has been one of the world’s most popular social media platforms for years now, and despite the rise of other apps like TikTok, Instagram remains an important part of many people’s social media routines.

The platform launched its Reels feature in 2020, inspired by TikTok’s short-form vertical video format that recommends content based on an algorithm.

The Instagram feature has become hugely popular, but if you want to create, edit, and upload your own Reels, it can be useful to know how long your videos can be. Here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Instagram is becoming a popular place to upload video content.

How long can Instagram Reels be?

In 2022, your Instagram Reels can be up to 90 seconds long. Initially, they could only last for up to 15 seconds, but that limit was then extended to 30 seconds, then 60, and now 90.

90 seconds gives users a lot more room to work with when it comes to creating video content for Instagram, and people upload Reels about anything from food content to memes.

Although this 90-second limit gives users a bit more time to work with than the initial limit, it’s not quite as long as TikTok’s current limit of up to 10 minutes.

This means that if you’re planning on uploading similar content on both platforms, you will have to either keep one video below 90 seconds so you can upload it to both platforms, or trim down a longer TikTok video so that you are also able to upload it to Instagram.

